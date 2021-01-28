Coronavirus Vaccine Live Updates: FEMA could send 10,000 troops to administer vaccines

The Biden administration warned it could be months before everyone who wants a vaccine will be able to get one.
The more contagious variant of the coronavirus has spread to at least 28 states.
The Biden administration is now changing the rules on who can administer vaccines. They are calling on recently retired doctors and nurses and allowing people licensed in one state to cross state lines and pitch in.
FEMA is now in talks with the Department of Defense to send as many as 10,000 troops across the country to help administer vaccine shots.
Here are more of today's headlines:
NYC vaccine sites reopen
Over a dozen vaccination sites are reopening in New York City Thursday after receiving more doses.
As those sites closed last week, 23,000 appointments were canceled.
They have now been rescheduled.
Washington Heights armory will only vaccinate NYC residents
NewYork-Presbyterian is changing the requirements to get vaccinated at the Washington Heights Armory after a report by the city showed that a majority of the vaccinations were going to those who live outside the five boroughs.
Paterson vaccine site opens
The vaccination site at International High School in Paterson, New Jersey is first come, first served. Hours before it opened, there were people waiting out in the cold to get in.
Paterson Mayor Sayegh decided to open up vaccinations to any New Jersey resident who meets the CDC guidelines, so people don't have to make an appointment that could be weeks or months away.
Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca nearing end of trial
While the push is on to get more of the COVID-19 vaccine, there is some hope on the horizon. Johnson & Johnson is getting closer to seeking emergency FDA approval for its vaccine which could be a big boost to the supply. It even has some advantages over the others.
Health experts weigh in on the truth about the COVID vaccine
Despite the outreach and efforts to increase communication, many people are still skeptical and are still asking questions about the vaccine. We asked the doctors for answers to many of those questions.
Dos and don'ts of making a COVID vaccine appointment
Getting an appointment for a COVID vaccine has proven to be a difficult task at times. 7 On Your Side has some dos and don'ts to try to make the process easier.
Health officials focus COVID-19 vaccine efforts in minority communities
A majority of the deaths from COVID-19 have been in minority communities which is why health officials on Long Island are focusing their vaccination efforts in areas with higher minority populations. On Wednesday, hundreds of people had appointments to get the coronavirus vaccine at Memorial Presbyterian Church in Roosevelt.
Hunt for COVID vaccine continues across Tri-State
As people lined up inside a school in Paterson and sat in their cars in a parking lot at Jones Beach on Wednesday, the hunt for the vaccine continues across the Tri-State. While the demand is high, the supply is low.
January becomes deadliest month for COVID-19 in US with nearly 80,000 lives lost
January has already become the worst month for US COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
As of Tuesday, there have been more than 79,000 coronavirus fatalities, topping the previous record set in December by more than a thousand, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
The grim milestone underpins the growing demand from state officials for more vaccines so that Americans can be inoculated more quickly.
US 'actively looking' at requiring COVID testing before domestic flights
The Biden administration is "actively looking" at requiring COVID-19 tests before domestic flights, a senior Centers for Disease Control and Prevention official said on Tuesday.
This would be an expansion of the administration's mandatory testing requirement for U.S.-bound travelers that took effect on Tuesday. All travelers flying into the U.S. must now provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test, taken no more than three days before their flight, or they will be denied boarding.
Avoid preventive pain relievers before getting a COVID-19 vaccine: Experts
COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna are being offered to an increasing number of people. Vaccine recipients typically experience minimal side effects -- the most common being temporary pain and swelling at the injection site, fevers, chills, tiredness, muscle aches and pains and headaches.
While these side effects are generally a minor nuisance to most people, some attempt to prevent them by taking common over-the-counter pain relievers like acetaminophen (Tylenol) or ibuprofen (e.g., Motrin, Advil) beforehand. However, experts said these medications might not just dull the pain, but they may dull the vaccine from fully working.
Hand sanitizers from Mexico given FDA 'import alert' due to methanol risk
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is taking a careful look at alcohol-based hand sanitizers coming from Mexico.
The federal agency has placed these products on a countrywide "import alert," CNN reported. They say some of the products have been labeled as containing ethanol, but they tested positive for methanol.
In-person learning during COVID pandemic is possible with the right precautions, CDC researchers say
Many parents and caregivers remain worried about the safety of their children in schools amid the coronavirus pandemic, but experts from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say that with the right mitigation measures, there is a path to low-risk, in-person learning.
Experts have stressed the importance of in-person learning for students' development and access to essential services. On the other hand, Covid-19 case, hospitalization and death rates remain high across the nation.
What we know so far about COVID-19 variants worldwide
Scientists around the world are on the lookout for new COVID-19 variants, which are caused by mutations of the virus when its replication machinery makes an error. Experts say these mutations and the new variants are normal and to be expected.
In recent months, so-called variants of concern have been identified in the U.K., South Africa, Brazil and in the U.S. And it's not a coincidence they're appearing in these countries, which have been overwhelmed by the sheer number of COVID-19 cases.
No Mardi Gras parades, so thousands make 'house floats'
This year, the familiar phrase down south will have to change from "Laissez le bon temps rouler" to "Que les bons moments roulent malgré la pandémie."
Let the good times roll despite the pandemic. All around New Orleans, thousands of houses are being decorated as floats since the coronavirus outbreak canceled Mardi Gras parades that are usually mobbed by crowds during the Carnival season leading to Fat Tuesday.
NY, NJ variant cases
There have been six cases of the COVID variant found in New Jersey, with one fatality. The person who died was said to have pre-existing conditions. In New York, there have been 42 cases.
Top 7 COVID vaccine questions answered
You had questions about COVID-19 vaccines and 7 On Your Side is getting you answers from doctors on the front line of the pandemic.
