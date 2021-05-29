Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: 166 million Americans have received at least 1 dose, CDC says

Three quarters of senior citizens are fully vaccinated and 86% of seniors have received at least one shot.
The CDC also reports that more than 292 million doses of vaccine have been administered, which represents 81% of delivered doses.
New York City beaches reopen despite wet start to holiday weekend
It may not look like it outside, but Saturday is the official start to beach season in New York City. Despite the bad weather, lifeguards are at least scheduled to be on duty at 10 a.m. Beaches across the city will get to reopen, without many of the COVID restrictions put in place last year. No masks will be required on the sand, but jackets may be needed.
Philippines ends ban on workers' travel to Saudi
The Philippines has lifted a ban on the deployment of workers to Saudi Arabia, which it imposed after receiving reports that workers were being asked to shoulder COVID-19 test and quarantine costs in the oil-rich kingdom. Philippine Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III said that after Saudi Arabia formally notified his country Saturday that recruitment agencies and Saudi employers would bear the costs of tests and 10 days of quarantine for Filipinos, he decided to lift the ban.
Afghanistan's Health Ministry shuts down universities, schools in country's 16 provinces
Afghanistan's Health Ministry announced the shutdown of all public and private universities and schools in the country's 16 provinces, including Kabul, for at least two weeks starting Saturday. The decision follows a surge in cases. On Friday, 977 people tested positive for COVID-19 and 18 died, most of them in Kabul. Only 3,800 were tested.
In time for summer, Europe sees dramatic fall in virus cases
When Italy won the Eurovision Song Contest with an over-the-top glam-rock performance, the victory signaled more than just a psychological boost for one of the countries hardest hit by COVID-19: Held before a live, indoor audience of 3,500, the annual kitsch fest confirmed that Europe was returning to a semblance of normalcy that was unthinkable even a few weeks ago. Coronavirus infections, hospitalizations and deaths are plummeting across the continent, after Europe led the world in new cases last fall and winter in waves that cost hundreds of thousands of lives, forced more rolling lockdowns and overwhelmed intensive care units.
