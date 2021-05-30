New York to end midnight curfew for bars and restaurants Monday

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Happening Monday - yet another encouraging development for New Yorkers who enjoy the city that never sleeps.The state is lifting the midnight curfew set on bars and restaurants.Curfews for all catered events will also go away as of midnight.Governor Andrew Cuomo has predicted that the lifting of curfews will lead to increased economic activity and growth for struggling businesses.