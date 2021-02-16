Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: Governors ask President Biden for distribution clarity

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who met with the president last week, is chair of the association.
In a letter to President Biden, governors from across the country asked for better reporting on CDC distribution.
They say there is confusion because the federal government is running three vaccination programs, all of which are separate from the state distribution program.
WHO authorizes AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine for emergency use
The World Health Organization has granted an emergency authorization to AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine, a move that should allow the U.N. agency's partners to ship millions of doses to countries as part of a U.N.-backed program to tame the pandemic.
In a statement Monday, the WHO said it was clearing the AstraZeneca vaccines made by the Serum Institute of India and South Korea's AstraZeneca-SKBio. The WHO's green light for the AstraZeneca vaccine is only the second one the U.N. health agency has issued after authorizing the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in December. Monday's announcement should trigger the delivery of hundreds of millions of doses to countries that have signed up for the U.N.-backed COVAX effort, which aims to deliver vaccines to the world's most vulnerable people.
Man misdiagnosed with COVID-19 gets 2nd chance thanks to Mount Sinai surgeon
A man nearly lost his life after being misdiagnosed with COVID only to find out he had another serious medical condition, and doctors did not give him much chance to live. Still, he and his longtime fiancée never gave up hope.
Dr. Fauci wins $1 million Israeli prize for 'defending science'
Dr. Anthony Fauci has won the $1 million Dan David Prize for "defending science" and advocating for vaccines now being administered worldwide to fight the coronavirus pandemic.
The Israel-based Dan David Foundation on Monday named President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser as the winner of one of three prizes. It said he had earned the recognition over a lifetime of leadership on HIV research and AIDS relief, as well as his advocacy for the vaccines against COVID-19.
Beloved NY teacher dies from COVID, family says remote work request was denied
A family is reeling and demanding answers after their wife and mother, a beloved Westchester County teacher, lost her battle with COVID-19.
Karen Johnson, a special education teacher at the Albert Leonard Middle School in New Rochelle, passed away on February 11. Husband Robert Johnson and the couple's son Robert Jr. have each other to lean on, as they struggle to move forward.
Cuomo insists nursing home COVID data was accurate, blames 'raw politics'
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo insisted Monday that the state did, in fact, accurately report nursing homes deaths related to COVID-19, though he conceded that the state did not answer some requests for information quickly enough.
The governor's comments came days after a top aide revealed that the state held back information from the legislature while it sorted out a similar request from the Department of Justice.
Phased reopening of NYC subway
MTA officials announced the phased reopening of the New York City subway, slated to begin Feb. 22. Overnight shutdown hours will be adjusted to 2 a.m. to 4 a.m. This comes following the extension of restaurant curfew to 11 p.m.
South African COVID variant case in NYC
A Connecticut patient who has tested positive for the South African variant was transferred to a New York City hospital. Officials say there is no evidence of any spread in New York state to date.
Program to vaccinate underserved communities in NJ kicks off today
A new vaccination partnership to help underserved communities launches today in New Jersey. The goal is to administer COVID vaccinations to 15,000 residents.
NY expands vaccine eligibility despite supply issues
Millions of New Yorkers with health conditions that leave them at high risk of illness from COVID-19 can theoretically sign up for appointments at state-run vaccination sites, but a lack of vaccine supply means many will be frustrated in their search for a shot. Seven million New Yorkers, including health care workers and people over 65, were already eligible for vaccinations under previous state rules. Starting Monday, 3 million more people over 16 with so-called comorbidities became eligible.
Rapid COVID testing site serves United passengers at Newark airport
A rapid COVID testing program launched Monday for a single airline at Newark Liberty International Airport. The testing facility is located at the baggage claim area in Terminal C and will serve United Airlines passengers exclusively. More than 300 tests are expected to be administered daily in four separate testing rooms.
Top 7 COVID vaccine questions answered
You had questions about COVID-19 vaccines and 7 On Your Side is getting you answers from doctors on the front line of the pandemic.
