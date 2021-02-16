Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: Extreme weather causes vaccine delays in several states

The CDC says more than 38 million people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, which is almost 12% of the population.
But just like in the Tri-State area, demand far outpaces supply.
What to know about coronavirus:
Tracking COVID-19 availability and progress in NYC
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Coronavirus by zip code - New York City
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Here are more of today's headlines:
Mount Sinai cancels vaccination appointments
Mount Sinai has canceled vaccination appointments on Tuesday after they originally paused making new appointments Monday. They said that was "due to sudden changes in vaccine supply," which "forced" them to cancel existing appointments. They have now moved to cancel existing appointments.
NYU Langone says they're not canceling but supply is "limited" and they received a smaller than usual amount of doses this week. They're prioritizing cancer patients, eligible patients 65+ who use them for primary care and will begin to offer to those 65+ who use them for specialty care.
Connecticut events at commercial venues can increase capacity
Events at commercial venues in Connecticut, like weddings, will increase to 50% capacity on Friday, March 19 - up from 25%.
Indoor attendance will be capped at 100 people and outdoors will allow up to 200 people. Gov. Lamont said he expects to talk about attendance at sporting events Thursday.
"I think by Thursday we are going to talk about attendance at sporting events, maybe have a chance to see your kid play hockey or basketball while you still have a winter season in high school sports," Lamon said.
Andrew Yang announces vaccine information campaign
Democratic NYC Mayoral Candidate & Entrepreneur Andrew Yang joined GMA3 Tuesday afternoon to discuss his plans for the city if elected mayor. He announced 3,500 campaign volunteers will be used "to get out information about the vaccine right here in New York," while calling the uptick in violence against Asian American's "heartbreaking and devastating."
"When this happens, it's incredibly hurtful and devastating and we need to do more to show that this is unacceptable in New York City or any part of the country," Yang said.
Governors ask Biden for distribution clarity
The National Governors Association is asking President Biden for clarity in federal vaccine distribution to avoid confusion and inefficiency.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who met with the president last week, is chair of the association. In a letter to President Biden, governors from across the country asked for better reporting on CDC distribution.
They say there is confusion because the federal government is running three vaccination programs, all of which are separate from the state distribution program.
COVID-19 vaccine trial to begin on children as young as 6, youngest group yet to be tested
A coronavirus vaccine trial for volunteers, ages 6 to 17, is starting this month in the UK. Global trials with teens have been underway for months, but this is the first time a coronavirus vaccine has been tested on anyone younger than 12.
300 children in the UK are enrolling in the small AstraZeneca vaccine trial through Oxford University. Oxford said in a press release that 240 of the 300 volunteers will receive the ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine and the remainder a control meningitis vaccine, "which has been shown to be safe in children but is expected to produce similar reactions, such as a sore arm."
President Biden extends ban on foreclosures
President Joe Biden is extending a ban on housing foreclosures to June 30 to help homeowners struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.
The moratorium on foreclosures of federally guaranteed mortgages had been set to expire on March 31. On his first day in office, Biden had extended the moratorium from Jan. 31. Census Bureau figures show that almost 12% of homeowners with mortgages were late on their payments.
NYC records best week yet for vaccinations, mayor says
New York City recorded its best week ever last week for COVID vaccinations, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday. The city administered 317,227 vaccinations, a record for one week. On one day alone, 55,339 shots were given, setting a single-day record.
Muted Mardi Gras 2021: Closed bars, barricaded Bourbon Street
Coronavirus-related limits on access to Bourbon Street, shuttered bars and frigid weather all were expected to prevent what the city usually craves at the end of Mardi Gras season - streets and businesses jam-packed with revelers.
Parades and parties on Mardi Gras (Fat Tuesday) and the days leading up to the annual pre-Lenten bash usually draw more than a million people to the streets.
Biden to take push for COVID relief plan outside Washington
Now that former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial is over, President Joe Biden is working this week to shift attention back to his ambitious agenda, with COVID-19 and his $2 trillion relief package taking center stage.
As Biden continues to work to get at least some Senate Republicans on board, on Tuesday he's taking his message outside of Washington and directly to the American people while making his first official trip as president.
Latinos face barriers like fear, language in getting vaccine
Latinos are facing daunting barriers to getting COVID-19 vaccines, creating a risk for public health as the coronavirus mutates and spreads. Many are struggling with a lack of knowledge about the shots, state vaccine websites that don't have Spanish instructions, ways to find appointments in their communities and fears they could be targeted for immigration enforcement. Ranging from the elderly Cuban Americans in Florida to farmworkers in California, Latinos tend to have health problems like diabetes, obesity and hypertension. That makes them one of the groups at highest risk from COVID-19 in the U.S.
92% of NYC restaurants could not afford December rent, survey reveals
The return of indoor dining in New York City couldn't come soon enough for struggling Big Apple restaurants, as a new survey by the New York City Hospitality Alliance reveals 92% of more than 400 respondents couldn't afford to pay December rent, a number that has steadily increased since the start of the pandemic.
WHO authorizes AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine for emergency use
The World Health Organization has granted an emergency authorization to AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine, a move that should allow the U.N. agency's partners to ship millions of doses to countries as part of a U.N.-backed program to tame the pandemic.
In a statement Monday, the WHO said it was clearing the AstraZeneca vaccines made by the Serum Institute of India and South Korea's AstraZeneca-SKBio. The WHO's green light for the AstraZeneca vaccine is only the second one the U.N. health agency has issued after authorizing the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in December. Monday's announcement should trigger the delivery of hundreds of millions of doses to countries that have signed up for the U.N.-backed COVAX effort, which aims to deliver vaccines to the world's most vulnerable people.
Beloved NY teacher dies from COVID, family says remote work request was denied
A family is reeling and demanding answers after their wife and mother, a beloved Westchester County teacher, lost her battle with COVID-19.
Karen Johnson, a special education teacher at the Albert Leonard Middle School in New Rochelle, passed away on February 11. Husband Robert Johnson and the couple's son Robert Jr. have each other to lean on, as they struggle to move forward.
Top 7 COVID vaccine questions answered
You had questions about COVID-19 vaccines and 7 On Your Side is getting you answers from doctors on the front line of the pandemic.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Positive COVID-19 cases by zip code - New York City
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question