Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: Study finds aspirin may reduce risk of severe symptoms

Researchers at George Washington University say low-dose aspirin may lower the risk of going to the ICU or even death from COVID.
COVID patients who used aspirin had a 40% less chance of needing a ventilator, going into intensive care, or dying.
Researchers say they started looking into aspirin after noticing that many coronavirus patients develop blood clots.
Aspirin is known to be able to prevent blood clotting.
Scientists say more research is needed.
NYC COVID variants update
The NYC Health Department has released the updated data on variants.
Portion of new cases caused by:
- B.1.526 (NYC): 45.1%
- B.1.1.7 (UK): 17.6%
- B.1.429/7 (CA): 2.4%
In total 65.1% of new cases in most recent week are caused by variants, up from 52.4% in prior week.
Indoor fitness classes to resume, curfews lifted for some businesses
Gov. Cuomo announced indoor fitness classes, primarily in New York City, can reopen on Monday, March 22. He also announced the 11 p.m. curfew for casinos, movie theaters, bowling alleys, billiard halls, gyms, and fitness centers have been lifted. Curfew for restaurants and bars remains in place, and will be reevaluated "in April."
NY cluster zones to be lifted
Starting Monday, March 22, the final five yellow zone clusters in New York will be lifted, Gov. Cuomo says. The remaining clusters are in east bronx, west Bronx, Manhattan, Newburgh, New Windsor, Queens Kew Gardens and Forest Hills.
Rangers coaching staff to miss game due to COVID protocols
The entire New York Rangers coaching staff will miss Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia Flyers due to COVID protocols, the team announced on Twitter. They have called up coaches from their minor league team to coach the game.
March 17, 2021
Corey Johnson quarantining following exposure
Speaker of the New York City Council Corey Johnson says he is quarantining following exposure to COVID-19.
"Today I learned that I was exposed to COVID-19," he said in a statement. "After speaking with medical professionals, I immediately got tested for COVID and am awaiting the results. I have begun quarantining, per CDC guidance. Going forward, I will continue following CDC guidelines. Fortunately, I have no symptoms and I'm feeling great. I already have received my first vaccine shot, and am excited to get the second dose soon. I will continue my City Council work from home in the coming days. Take care everyone -- this isn't over. Please continue to wear a mask, wash your hands and get vaccinated if you're eligible."
Columbia University says students coming back this fall
Columbia University says it is planning to return students to in-person instruction this fall, University President Lee Bollinger announced in an email. Bollinger said that appears possible because students will be vaccinated. "We expect to have the capacity and supply to vaccinate all Columbia affiliates," Bollinger said. "Many students, faculty, and staff will have been vaccinated in other locations, including abroad." The university will return to in-person instruction and research and resume full capacity in residence halls for undergraduate and graduate programs.
All NJ schools expected to be fully open for start of 2021-2022 academic year
Governor Phil Murphy said Wednesday that New Jersey expects to have all schools open for full-time in person learning by the start of the 2021-2022 academic year. The state has now distributed more than 3 million COVID-19 vaccines, with 1.1 million people fully vaccinated, and Murphy said the focus on vaccinating teachers will only increase safety at schools that are already showing low transmission rates. He said there have only been 800 cases linked to in-person learning since August 1, out of 565,000 confirmed cases statewide. He also said the biggest shift back to in-person learning has been in the last week, and more than half of all schools are at least on a hybrid system.
"(Thursday) marks one year since all of our schools closed and transitioned to all-remote learning," he said. "Now is the time for all of our schools to meaningfully move forward with a return to in-person instruction, whether it be full-time or through a hybrid schedule."
3M vaccines administered in NYC
New York City has now administered 3,019,434 COVID vaccination doses. Daily hospitalizations in the city were again above the threshold of 200 at 274, the number of confirmed cases of COVID was 3,001 for Tuesday, and the 7-day positivity average was 6.44%.
MTA Heroes: Mask checkers, traffic surveyors keep us safe
Each week, we are recognizing MTA heroes among us. They've been on the front lines during the pandemic. And last June, when the agency started to require masks for all riders, teams got to work to start enforcement. Essential to that work are 50 traffic checkers and mask surveyors. The unit canvasses the system daily to track mask usage among customers. The data is used to help the MTA plan its enforcement campaigns like the "mask force" and signage you see on the platforms and inside trains. According to their results, 99% of customers wear masks on buses and 98% on subways.
How our daily language has changed during the COVID-19 pandemic
Major events often add to our collective vocabulary, but most of those events are short-lived. That has not been the case with the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, this is the longest major event in the lifetime of everyone in the world--unless that person is well over 100 years old and can remember the 1918 flu pandemic.
When did you realize the COVID pandemic changed everything?
Many of us had a moment, most often occurring in March 2020, when we realized that COVID-19 had completely changed our lives forever. Even though we've managed to move forward and adapt to a new normal, that memory still sticks with us. Tell us: What was that moment to you?
Top 7 COVID vaccine questions answered
You had questions about COVID-19 vaccines and 7 On Your Side is getting you answers from doctors on the front line of the pandemic.
