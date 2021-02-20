Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: Timeline shifts for vaccinating children

Dr. Anthony Fauci says high school students may get the shots in the fall, while younger kids will likely have to wait until early next year.
That shifts the prior plan by four or five months.
Dr. Fauci says the delays are necessary because the vaccines still need to be tested on kids.
What to know about coronavirus:
Tracking COVID-19 availability and progress in NYC
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Coronavirus by zip code - New York City
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Here are more of today's headlines:
Popular Chinatown restaurant to shut down dining room
A popular Chinatown restaurant will soon shut down its dining room. Jing Fong recently announced that it plans to serve its last meal on March 7, but will still continue to offer take out and delivery service. The eatery says it has lost business due to the pandemic, and that's why it is closing off the dining room.
Appointments available for 2 new mass vaccine sites in NYC
People can start making appointments for two new mass vaccination sites opening on Wednesday in Brooklyn and Queens.
NJ should expect vaccine delays due to bad weather
New Jersey residents need to expect delays in vaccinations because of the bad weather. All of the vaccine mega sites reopened Friday, but the state is waiting on 230,000 doses that were supposed to arrive by now. Governor Phil Murphy says people who had appointments will still get served in the near future because the mega sites have enormous capacity.
Cuomo unveils nursing home reforms, lashes out over allegations
Governor Andrew Cuomo announced what he called "sweeping nursing home reform legislation" as controversy continues to swirl over his handling of data on COVID deaths in such facilities. It comes as the New York State Department of Health is slated to allow nursing homes to resume visitation. Cuomo said 73% of nursing home residents are vaccinated, and that visitors must take a rapid test that will be provided by the state before entry. He once again fired back at critics over his handling of the pandemic and the nursing homes in particular, calling the attacks purely political.
Indoor dining capacity at NYC restaurants to increase to 35% next Friday
New York City restaurants will be allowed to increase their indoor dining capacity to 35% beginning February 26, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday. Cuomo said the move will bring the city consistent with New Jersey's policy.
"What's happening now is people in New York City - Staten Island, Manhattan - are going to New Jersey to those restaurants, so it's not really accomplishing its purpose," Cuomo said.
Top 7 COVID vaccine questions answered
You had questions about COVID-19 vaccines and 7 On Your Side is getting you answers from doctors on the front line of the pandemic.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Positive COVID-19 cases by zip code - New York City
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question