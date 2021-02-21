coronavirus new york

Coronavirus NY: Long Island resident has COVID variant 1st detected in South Africa

Coronavirus Update for New York
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The more contagious COVID-19 variant first identified in South Africa has been detected in a New York resident for the first time.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the case involving a Nassau County resident on Sunday morning.

"Case numbers and positivity rates in Nassau County continue to drop - but we need to keep that progress going," said Nassau County Executive Laura Curran. "We don't believe the South African variant is more deadly, but it may be more contagious. The best response is to continue the tried and true precautions: wearing masks, avoiding social gatherings, distancing, staying home and getting tested when sick."

She said Nassau County is will continue to get residents vaccinated as quickly as possible.

Cuomo shared that the statewide positivity rate, now at 2.99 percent, dropped below 3 percent for the first time since November 23.

"We continue to see a reduction in positivity and hospitalizations throughout the state, which is good news, and this progress is allowing us to reopen the valve on our economy even further," Cuomo said. "But with the discovery of a case of the South African variant in the state, it's more important than ever for New Yorkers to stay vigilant, wear masks, wash hands and stay socially distanced. We are in a race right now - between our ability to vaccinate and these variants which are actively trying to proliferate - and we will only win that race if we stay smart and disciplined."

Last week, a Connecticut resident who had been hospitalized in New York City was determined to also have the variant.

WATCH: Video shows moment debris from United Airlines plane falls onto street
EMBED More News Videos

Passengers on the flight and witnesses on the ground recounted their reactions when the incident happened.



national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut

WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkhealthmedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK
COVID Updates: Deadly US ice storms slows down vaccine shipments
COVID Vaccine Updates: Timeline shifts for vaccinating children
Popular Chinatown restaurant closing dining room due to loss of business
NYC has fewer than 1,000 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fauci: 'Possible' Americans will be wearing masks in 2022
Video shows moment debris from United Airlines plane falls onto street
Attempted arrest turns into officer-involved shooting in NYC
Salon owner collects items to help people in need across Texas
New evidence in Malcolm X assassination points to possible conspiracy
Pandemic's mental health burden heaviest among young adults
Boy rescued from icy Texas pond after dog walker spots him
Show More
Boy Scouts celebrate the first group of female Eagle Scouts
COVID Updates: Deadly US ice storms slows down vaccine shipments
3 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Louisiana gun store
AccuWeather: Chilly sunshine
Popular Chinatown restaurant closing dining room due to loss of business
More TOP STORIES News