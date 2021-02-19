Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: US approaches grim milestone of 500,000 deaths

At least 42 states were forced to cancel COVID vaccine appointments due to a lack of supply.
The winter storms across the country have slowed the delivery of tens of thousands of doses.
The governor of Massachusetts has even asked the federal government for approval to send National Guard troops down south to pick up vaccines.
What to know about coronavirus:
Tracking COVID-19 availability and progress in NYC
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Coronavirus by zip code - New York City
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Here are more of today's headlines:
Staten Island vaccination center opens
Friday, a new vaccination location opens at the Empire Outlets on Staten Island, but another location in Queens, at martin Van Buren High School, was pushed back to Sunday. This new vaccine site inside an empty storefront at the new Empire Outlets is for Staten Island residents only, by appointment through the city's website. It's right next to the ferry terminal and there's parking.
Young women in Florida dress as 'grannies' in apparent attempt to get COVID-19 vaccine, official says
Young women in Florida dressed up as older women in an apparent attempt to qualify for COVID-19 vaccination, a local official said Thursday.
Dr. Raul Pino, the director of the Florida Department of Health in Orange County, said the women arrived at a vaccination site "dressed up as grannies" in bonnets, glasses and gloves but were turned away. The women appeared to be in their twenties, he told reporters.
Vatican employees who refuse COVID-19 vaccine without medical reason risk firing
The Vatican is taking Pope Francis' pro-vaccine stance very seriously: Any Vatican employee who refuses to get a coronavirus shot without a valid medical reason risks being fired.
A Feb. 8 decree signed by the governor of the Vatican city-state says that employees who opt out of vaccination without a proven medical reason could be subject to a sanction up to and including "the interruption of the relationship of employment."
Pfizer launches COVID vaccine trial in pregnant women
Pfizer is launching a clinical trial to test its COVID vaccine in pregnant women. Pregnant women were excluded from the first clinical trials, so we have limited data in this group. The CDC says getting vaccinated is a personal choice for anyone who is pregnant, and recommends people speak to their healthcare providers if they have questions about relative risks.
Pfizer's trial will include 4,000 pregnant women. Half will get the vaccine, and half will get a placebo. Shortly after giving birth, women will be told which they got, and those who got the placebo will be given the option to get the vaccine.
Experts warn against COVID-19 variants as states reopen
As states lift mask rules and ease restrictions on restaurants and other businesses because of falling case numbers, public health officials say authorities are overlooking potentially more dangerous COVID-19 variants that are quietly spreading through the U.S.
Scientists widely agree that the U.S. simply doesn't have enough of a handle on the variants to roll back public health measures and is at risk of fumbling yet another phase of the pandemic after letting the virus rage through the country over the last year and kill nearly 500,000 people.
How a Texas synagogue got hundreds vaccinated after power outages threatened doses
After an unprecedented winter storm cut off power to the freezers storing vaccines in Harris County, Texas, thousands of doses were at risk of expiring within hours. Alan Hoffman, an internist at Houston Methodist Hospital, received a phone call Monday morning from Methodist executive Roberta Schwartz asking how quickly could they get shots in arms?
It was a race against the clock. Seeking a place that was accessible by foot and could host large groups of people, they settled on an unlikely venue: United Orthodox Synagogues, a local Houston synagogue. Schwartz called Rabbi Barry Gelman, the synagogue's spiritual leader, who secured the building and rallied locals via email and WhatsApp.
Medical imaging shows how COVID attacks the body, new study finds
Medical images can reveal COVID-19's long-term damage on patients' muscles, nerves, joints, bones and other soft tissues, and the imaging can lead to better-guided treatment for patients, according to a new medical study released Wednesday.
The new Northwestern University study, published Feb. 17 in the journal Skeletal Radiology, detailed how various types of imaging including ultrasounds, x-rays, MRIs, and CT scans, can confirm how the body attacks itself.
NYC Health Department updates mask guidance
- Tight makes right
- Two is better than one
- Consider using higher-grade masks like KN95 if you are 65+ or have pre-existing conditions
- Wear face covering at home if someone has tested positive or been exposed
Bay Area school district members' hot mic comments about parents prompt backlash
Some members of a school board in Northern California were caught making controversial comments about parents during a portion of an online meeting they thought was private but wasn't.
In the video, board member Kim Beede uses expletives in talking about parents. The board also talks about making parents call in and record their public comments rather than making them appear live in a meeting and the recording would cut them off at exactly three minutes.
When are the stimulus checks coming? IRS says all of 1st, 2nd economic impact payments sent out, leaving those still waiting on edge
The IRS announced that all first and second stimulus payments have been issued. If you're still waiting on a payment, chances are this isn't the news you want to hear. But, there can be a solution.
FBI investigating Cuomo's handling of nursing homes, sources tell ABC News
The FBI and federal prosecutors in Brooklyn are investigating Gov. Andrew Cuomo's coronavirus task force with a particular focus on his administration's handling of nursing homes early in the pandemic, two sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.
The investigation, first reported by the Albany Times Union, is in its initial stages. Subpoenas have been issued, the sources said.
Top 7 COVID vaccine questions answered
You had questions about COVID-19 vaccines and 7 On Your Side is getting you answers from doctors on the front line of the pandemic.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Positive COVID-19 cases by zip code - New York City
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question