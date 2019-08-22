Connecticut town reveals elevated levels of lead, arsenic in park soil; further testing at other fields underway

FAIRFIELD, Connecticut (WABC) -- A new report has found that toxic waste may have been used in the soil at several park and school fields in a Connecticut town.Officials in Fairfield say tests show slightly higher than normal levels of arsenic and lead in the soil along a sidewalk in an area of Gould Manor Park.Pieces of shingle that contained asbestos were also found earlier in the same area.The soil areas, which are along Holland Hill Road, will be cordoned off until remediation efforts can be completed, though the sidewalk in that area is safe to use.Several more fields, including ones at several schools in Fairfield, will undergo testing for contamination.Authorities say these sites all received topsoil from the town's public works yard between 2013 and 2016 when it was managed by Julian Development.Town officials are now seeking damages from the company, as they say officials allegedly allowed the dumping of contaminated materials at the public works yard.Earlier this month, police arrested three men working for the company in connection with the contamination allegations.Jason Julian, Scott Bartlett and Joseph Michelangelo are facing various charges ranging from larceny and forgery to illegal dumping and paying kickbacks.----------