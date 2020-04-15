coronavirus new york

Coronavirus News: New Yorkers must wear face coverings in public if can't keep social distance

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said state residents will be required to wear face coverings when they are out and coming in close contact with other people.

The new mandate will require a mask or face covering on busy streets, public transit or any situation where people cannot maintain 6 feet of social distancing.

The executive order is similar to recommendations already in effect in New York City and will be in force Friday.

"Stopping the spread is everything. How can you not wear a mask when you're going to come close to a person?" Cuomo said at his daily briefing. "On what theory would you not do that?"

The governor said there will initially be no civil penalties for noncompliance, but he's urging merchants to enforce it among customers.

Though hospitalizations from the outbreak are leveling off, New York officials are trying to dramatically reduce transmission rates as the death toll rises. New York recorded 752 deaths Tuesday, for a total of more than 11,000 in just over a month. Those figures don't include approximately 3,800 other deaths in New York City during the outbreak that city officials say were probably caused by the virus, but haven't been confirmed by a lab test.

Cuomo's announcement came hours after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio called for stores to make customers wear face coverings in order to protect store workers against exposure.

