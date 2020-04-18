Coronavirus News: NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio tours food distribution facility in Bronx

TLC licensed drivers pick up meals from the facility to deliver to New Yorkers in need.
The Kingsbridge Armory in the Bronx has been converted into a temporary food distribution center during the COVID-19 crisis. TLC licensed drivers will be coming here to pick up meals to deliver to New Yorkers in need.— NYC Mayor's Office (@NYCMayorsOffice) April 18, 2020
Learn more: https://t.co/0BYxDIh4uE pic.twitter.com/xaoHvBqfVt
Families that sign up through this portal can register for a box with two days worth of food and have them delivered by TLC-registered taxi drivers.
Earlier this week, the mayor discussed in detail the need for food security, announcing a $170 million imitative to feed every New Yorker during the pandemic.
