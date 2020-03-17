Coronavirus Update: Deaths in NYC reach 672, an increase of 155 since last count; cases cross 30,000

*Right now* there are 20 trucks on the road delivering protective equipment to New York City hospitals. They’re carrying:



• 1 million surgical masks

• 200,000 N95 masks

• 50,000 face shields

• 40,000 isolation gowns

• 10,000 boxes of gloves pic.twitter.com/x77egOwCYE — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) March 27, 2020

LATEST CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY LIVE UPDATES AND NEWS

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City has seen 672 deaths from coronavirus, a grim, mounting toll that is up 155 from the last count. The total number of positive cases in the city is now 30,765.Of those deaths, 527 of them were people with underlying conditions.