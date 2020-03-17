Coronavirus Update: Deaths in NYC reach 672, an increase of 155 since last count; cases cross 30,000

Of those deaths, 527 of them were people with underlying conditions.
*Right now* there are 20 trucks on the road delivering protective equipment to New York City hospitals. They’re carrying:— Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) March 27, 2020
• 1 million surgical masks
• 200,000 N95 masks
• 50,000 face shields
• 40,000 isolation gowns
• 10,000 boxes of gloves pic.twitter.com/x77egOwCYE
LATEST CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY LIVE UPDATES AND NEWS
MARCH 28, 2020
