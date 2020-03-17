coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus Update: Deaths in NYC reach 672, an increase of 155 since last count; cases cross 30,000

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City has seen 672 deaths from coronavirus, a grim, mounting toll that is up 155 from the last count. The total number of positive cases in the city is now 30,765.

Of those deaths, 527 of them were people with underlying conditions.



KEY LINKS
See how our communities are making a difference
Where are the testing centers
Where is COVID-19 now?
New York updates
New Jersey updates
Connecticut updates

LATEST CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY LIVE UPDATES AND NEWS



MARCH 28, 2020

b
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citybrooklynqueensmanhattanstaten islandbronxcoronavirus new york citycoronaviruscoronavirus new york
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
NYC nurses speak out on hospital needs for COVID-19 patients
First uniformed NYPD officer dies of coronavirus
Javits Center expected to open as field hospital on Monday in NYC
NYC ER overflowing with patients amid COVID-19 outbreak | VIDEO
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump says he's considering 'enforceable quarantine' for NYC area
New York cases, deaths rise with peak up to 3 weeks away, Cuomo said
First uniformed NYPD officer dies of coronavirus
Lamont suggests Trump was 'thinking aloud' when he broached quarantine
NYC ER overflowing with patients amid COVID-19 outbreak | VIDEO
Illinois reports death of infant with COVID-19
NJ COVID-19 cases top 11,000 with 140 deaths
Show More
US Navy hospital ship Comfort heading to NYC for coronavirus aid
More than 8,000 COVID-19 cases on Long Island
NYC nurses speak out on hospital needs for COVID-19 patients
Trump boosts COVID-19 aid, warns governors to be 'appreciative'
FDA authorizes 15-minute coronavirus test
More TOP STORIES News