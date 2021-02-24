Coronavirus: Glasses wearers less likely to get COVID, study says

A new study out of India found people who wear glasses are three times less likely to get the virus.
Researchers suggest that's because they're less likely to touch their eyes-- which can be a significant route of infection.
A previous study conducted in China found just 5% of those hospitalized with COVID wore glasses, while about 30% of the population wears glasses.
The study was conducted last summer in the northern district of Kanpur Dehat. It involved 304 patients ranging in age from 10 to 80 years old.
According to the report, all of them experienced coronavirus symptoms and about 60 were considered long-time glass-wearers.
Authors in the study noted that COVID-19 infection through the eyes "is extremely rare," but they said that droplets from the virus can easily go from the eyes to one's nose or mouth.
ALSO READ | Skipper, the 'miracle' puppy with 6 legs, is beating the odds
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question