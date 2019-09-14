'Chasing My Cure': Doctor fights to find cure for rare illness that nearly killed him

NEW YORK (WABC) -- David Fajgenbaum is a doctor on a mission -- to save his own life.Dr. Fajgenbaum, a former Georgetown quarterback nicknamed "the Beast," was in medical school when his organs suddenly started to fail, and he was read his last rites.It turns out he had Castleman disease, a rare immune system disorder, so he took matters into his own hands to find a treatment that could save his life.Dr. Fajgenbaum sat down with the Eyewitness News anchors Rob Nelson and Toni Yates to talk about his new book "Chasing My Cure: A Doctor's Race to Turn Hope Into Action."