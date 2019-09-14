NEW YORK (WABC) -- David Fajgenbaum is a doctor on a mission -- to save his own life.
Dr. Fajgenbaum, a former Georgetown quarterback nicknamed "the Beast," was in medical school when his organs suddenly started to fail, and he was read his last rites.
It turns out he had Castleman disease, a rare immune system disorder, so he took matters into his own hands to find a treatment that could save his life.
Dr. Fajgenbaum sat down with the Eyewitness News anchors Rob Nelson and Toni Yates to talk about his new book "Chasing My Cure: A Doctor's Race to Turn Hope Into Action."
'Chasing My Cure': Doctor fights to find cure for rare illness that nearly killed him
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News