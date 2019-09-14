Health & Fitness

'Chasing My Cure': Doctor fights to find cure for rare illness that nearly killed him

NEW YORK (WABC) -- David Fajgenbaum is a doctor on a mission -- to save his own life.

Dr. Fajgenbaum, a former Georgetown quarterback nicknamed "the Beast," was in medical school when his organs suddenly started to fail, and he was read his last rites.

It turns out he had Castleman disease, a rare immune system disorder, so he took matters into his own hands to find a treatment that could save his life.

Dr. Fajgenbaum sat down with the Eyewitness News anchors Rob Nelson and Toni Yates to talk about his new book "Chasing My Cure: A Doctor's Race to Turn Hope Into Action."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmedicalillnessmedical researchdoctors
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man killed after shooting in front of Manhattan bodega
DIRECTV, AT&T subscribers could soon lose ABC, ESPN
Woman pushed off Citi Bike, punched in Midtown Manhattan
Police: Man hops out of running car, grabs woman while entering home
YouTubers arrested for allegedly trying to 'storm' Area 51
AccuWeather: Lots of clouds to start the weekend
Feds: Osama bin Laden's son killed in US counterterrorism operation
Show More
Over 2K preserved fetal remains found in home of deceased doctor
FDA panel backs experimental peanut allergy treatment
Man in custody after swinging sword on Empire State Building observation deck
NYPD officers help deliver baby on steps of Bronx precinct
Music producer from NJ critically injured by flying tire off truck
More TOP STORIES News