Coronavirus News: Dozens of dinners distributed in Bronx food drive

The "Rising Ground Family Resource Center" in Soundview gave out dozens of dinners Saturday afternoon.
Hudson Hall, a restaurant in Jersey City, prepared the meals. Organizers say they provided dinners for 41 families.
The event coordinators also provided information to people who need additional help putting food on the table.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources
UPDATES
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
Long Island
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address