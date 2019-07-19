glam lab

Glam Lab checks out Face Haus - affordable facials no matter your age, gender or skin type

By Johanna Trupp
UPPER EAST SIDE (WABC) -- WARNING: You're about to be mind-blown because THIS place is changing facials forever.

Face Haus has been popping up in locations up and down the West coast and now they've made their way East. In fact, they recently opened one on the Upper East Side, so Glam Lab went to see what all the fuss is about!

Their tagline is "facials for the people", meaning facials aren't just for women or for those with a disposable income. In fact, they can be for everyone - no matter your age, gender or skin type! Face Haus is not only making facials approachable - but affordable too.

How? First, by changing up the space.

When you think of a facial, you think of getting in a robe and laying down in dark room for an hour. Don't get me wrong... it's relaxing and can be amazing. However, it's an investment of your money and your time.
Face Haus has an open layout so you can come and go as you please. You can go solo to treat yourself or go with some friends just as you would for a mani/pedi. Heck, you can even throw a party there - without breaking the bank!

So, just how affordable are these facials? Again - it will blow your mind.

Glam Lab checked it out to see if Face Haus still provides a worthy facial at such a good price. Check out the latest episode to see for yourself!

Follow Jo on Instagram for a behind-the-scenes look at Glam Lab and watch Glam Lab each week for more beauty tips, tricks and trends!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citymanhattannew yorkupper east sideglam labbeauty & lifestyleoriginals
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GLAM LAB
Glam Lab breaks down this summer's hottest hair trends
New mole-mapping device scans for skin cancer
Lip fillers: tasteful or tacky?
Dive into the sea with Glam Lab for International Mermaid Day
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
US citizen from Brooklyn accused of becoming ISIS sniper
Eyewitness News camera captures jewelry store thief fleeing scene
Neighbors: Man who scaled burning high-rise was looking for mom
Photo of dog riding on back of truck goes viral, sparks outrage
NYC Triathlon, OZY Fest canceled due to extreme heat
ConEd warns of taxed system, asks businesses to set temp at 78
A/C repairman found dead in hot Arizona attic
Show More
Shirtless man carrying red chair sought in random fatal attack
Man trying to break up Bronx fight dies after being punched
AccuWeather Alert: Excessive heat warning
Heat wave: Tips and resources for coping with extreme heat
Subway conductor randomly punched in Lower Manhattan
More TOP STORIES News