Coronavirus News: Experimental drug remdesivir shows promise in trial, Fauci says

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

WASHINTON, D.C. (WABC) -- Infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci is hailing the early results of a trial examining an experimental drug treatment for the novel coronavirus as "good news."Gilead Sciences's remdesivir would be the first treatment to pass such a test against the virus, which has killed more than 218,000 people since it emerged late last year.A randomized, international trial of the drug remdesivir had resulted in shortening the period patients experienced symptoms and potentially slightly reducing the mortality rate, according to Fauci, a member of the White House's coronavirus task force and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases."What it has proven is that a drug can block this virus," Fauci said, calling the development "very optimistic" and "good news" as he spoke in the Oval Office alongside President Donald Trump.The New York Times reported that the FDA could announce emergency use of the treatment as early as Wednesday.The trial had 1,063 patients spread across 22 countries, including the U.S., and the first participant was an American who had been quarantined on the Diamond Princess, a cruise ship wracked by the virus that was docked in Japan earlier this year, according to the NIAID.Having a treatment could have a profound effect on the global pandemic, especially because health officials say any vaccine is likely a year or more away.The study, run by the National Institutes of Health, tested remdesivir versus usual care in about 800 hospitalized coronavirus patients around the world.The main result is how long it takes patients to recover. Gilead gave no details on results Wednesday, but said an announcement is expected soon.NIH officials did not immediately reply to a request for comment.Remdesivir is given through an IV and is designed to interfere with an enzyme that reproduces viral genetic material. In animal tests against SARS and MERS, diseases caused by similar coronaviruses, the drug helped prevent infection and reduced the severity of symptoms when given early enough in the course of illness. But it is not yet approved anywhere in the world for any use.