FDNY EMS, NYPD set to get COVID-19 vaccine, CT begins nursing home distribution

By Diana Rocco, Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The FDNY, starting with EMS, will be the next to get the vaccine for those who want it, and the NYPD two weeks from now.

The police union is against mandatory vaccination.

This is all still a voluntary process and only about half of the FDNY members said they have interest in being vaccinated.

A panel recommended the Moderna vaccine for emergency use authorization.

Now the FDA's approval is set to come next.

Nearly six million doses could be shipped out as early as this weekend.

Some of the logistical challenges will lessen due to the fact that the Moderna vaccine can be kept in a regular freezer.

Pfizer required a complicated shipping process for cold storage required.

At Holy Name Hospital in Teaneck, New Jersey, doses of the Pfizer vaccine were unpacked from ultra-cold storage.

In Connecticut Friday, they will start vaccinating workers and patients at five nursing homes.

Governor Ned Lamont will be in the Hartford area for the event.

Connecticut is one of the first four states in the nation and the first in our region to distribute the vaccine to nursing homes.

Also Friday, Vice President Mike Pence will receive a vaccine in a live televised event.

