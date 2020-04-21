coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: FDNY mourns death of EMT from COVID-19

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The Fire Department of New York is mourning the loss of Emergency Medical Technician John Redd, 63, from COVID-19.

According to the department, EMT Redd was a 26-year veteran of EMS, a responder to the rescue and recovery efforts at the World Trade Center, and was assigned to the FDNY Emergency Medical Dispatch (EMD).

At EMD, he served as an Assignment Receiving Dispatcher, answering 911 calls for EMS and providing pre-arrival first aid instructions to callers.

"When New Yorkers have a medical emergency they call 911 for help. EMT John Redd was the reassuring voice on the other end of that lifeline, talking to patients in need or families calling to bring badly needed care to a loved one," said Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro in a statement.

"Thousands and thousands of times in his career, EMT Redd quite literally answered the call for help in our city. He was a vital part of our emergency medical response and all of the FDNY mourns his loss," Nigro continued.

A resident of Brooklyn, EMT Redd was a highly respected member of EMD, and a mentor to hundreds of his fellow members throughout his career, the FDNY said.

Beyond his lifesaving work, he also had a passion for photography. He is survived by his wife, Donna.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


UPDATES

Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
Long Island



RESOURCES
Where are the testing centers
See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus

RELATED INFORMATION

Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york cityhealthmedicalcoronavirushospitalhospitalscoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemicnyc newscovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
Mayor de Blasio promises ticker tape parade after pandemic
Grieving The Lost: Tri-State residents who died of COVID-19
Socially distant soccer practice offers connection for kids
Drama students learn how to act virtually amid COVID-19 pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Warning in NJ
Gov. Cuomo promises regional reopening plan for state
LI COVID-19 cases approach 60,000, with more than 2,200 deaths
Mayor de Blasio promises ticker tape parade after pandemic
Trump, Cuomo to meet at White House
5-year-old daughter of first responders dies from COVID-19
Glasses fogging up because of your face mask? We're here to help
Show More
Teen successfully treated for COVID-19 with blood cleaning therapy
Woman found dead in trash can in NYC, police say
Trump says he'll 'temporarily suspend immigration' amid COVID-19
South Korea looking into reports about Kim Jong Un's 'fragile' health
Anti-Semitic Zoom bombing under investigation in New York
More TOP STORIES News