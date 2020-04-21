Coronavirus News: FDNY mourns death of EMT from COVID-19

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The Fire Department of New York is mourning the loss of Emergency Medical Technician John Redd, 63, from COVID-19.According to the department, EMT Redd was a 26-year veteran of EMS, a responder to the rescue and recovery efforts at the World Trade Center, and was assigned to the FDNY Emergency Medical Dispatch (EMD).At EMD, he served as an Assignment Receiving Dispatcher, answering 911 calls for EMS and providing pre-arrival first aid instructions to callers."When New Yorkers have a medical emergency they call 911 for help. EMT John Redd was the reassuring voice on the other end of that lifeline, talking to patients in need or families calling to bring badly needed care to a loved one," said Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro in a statement."Thousands and thousands of times in his career, EMT Redd quite literally answered the call for help in our city. He was a vital part of our emergency medical response and all of the FDNY mourns his loss," Nigro continued.A resident of Brooklyn, EMT Redd was a highly respected member of EMD, and a mentor to hundreds of his fellow members throughout his career, the FDNY said.Beyond his lifesaving work, he also had a passion for photography. He is survived by his wife, Donna.