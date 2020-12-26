New Jersey coronavirus update: Fight against COVID takes step forward as Moderna vaccine rollout continues

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=8879018" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Eyewitness News checked in with some of the first recipients of the COVID vaccine in New York to see how they are feeling and if there were any side effects.

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- New Jersey is taking another step forward in the fight against coronavirus as the state saw more than 5,000 new cases overnight.Starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, healthcare workers will start receiving the Moderna vaccine at Essex Community College, which is one of five locations in the county where the vaccine is being made available.Vaccinations with the Moderna shot got underway at University Hospital in Newark on Thursday.One of the first people to receive the vaccine was the hospital's president who says so far he feels good."We've already done over 1,000, we're almost reaching our allocation of the initial Pfizer stock, that we got which is about 3,000 doses, and we're going like clockwork because we want to be sure that we make good use of the stocks and that we keep getting more shipments and we vaccinate more people," said Dr. Shereef Elnahal.New Jersey has seen a positivity rate as high as 13% within the last week.The state started vaccinating about a week later than New York and Connecticut due to missing a federal deadline by one day.