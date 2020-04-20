coronavirus hoboken

Coronavirus News: Hoboken aims to stop social distancing violations at waterfront

HOBOKEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- Hoboken is taking steps to crack down on residents who are ignoring social distancing orders.

Police Chief Ken Ferrante took to Twitter speaking "to those who feel invincible and think there's no way they can catch COVID-19," reminding them that there have been more than 80,000 New Jersey residents who have tested positive for the virus.

"If you could bet $1 to win the lottery w/81K winners in NJ, think you could possibly win?" he wrote

He said his tweet is talking directly to bikers, joggers and walkers who go to the Hoboken Waterfront every day in the afternoon. In a new directive, eight officers will be stationed at the location instead of four to ensure people at a safe distance from each other.

Mayor Ravi Bhalla also provided the following updates for Hoboken residents:

--Thanks to FLAG (Front Line Appreciation Group) of Hoboken and Jersey City, thousands of meals have been provided by local restaurants to our frontline workers, medical personnel, and first responders.

--Riverside's rapid 15-minute tests have been successfully administered at the public testing facility, with 44 residents tested on Friday and Saturday, with 39 negative results and five positive cases. Since the beginning of the public testing, Riverside has tested 270 residents with 154 negative results, 70 positive, 44 pending, with two re-tests on Friday.

--On Saturday, there were another nine confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 14 on Sunday, with no fatalities, according to the Hoboken Health Department. An overall total of 395 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported in Hoboken, with 19 fatalities.

--Hoboken needs federal aid: COVID-19 has had a significant impact on Hoboken's finances, and officials are hoping a bill introduced by Senator Robert Menendez to provide $500 billion for states and municipalities will pass and help make up for lost revenue due to the economic shutdown.

--Residents must wear masks at all times while outdoors to help protect neighbors and first responders.

