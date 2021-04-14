coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus Update New York City: Health passports could be key to audiences returning to live events

Coronavirus update for NYC
By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Health passports could be key to audiences returning to live events

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Health passports could become as common as a driver's license. Many believe they are key to larger audiences returning to live events safely.

It was showtime this week at City Winery, the music venue on the Hudson River.

"This is my first show," audience member Kevin McGann said. "I just went 13 months without a single show."

But now, before taking in that show, came a temperature check and a scan of an app.

At City Winery, they're using the Clear app, the same app people use to speed through the security line at the airport, but now it also has a COVID-19 health survey, it also integrates recent test results, and soon users will be able to upload their vaccination status and could function as a sort of health passport.

Apparently asking for that health information isn't overstepping according to Michael Dorf, the founder of City Winery.

"if you wanted to go take a safari you had to get a yellow vaccine before you went, that's the rule. We want to keep people safe," Dorf said.
While Clear will give people access to City Winery, there's no one size fits all app.

You may need to download a number of apps depending on the venue or event.

"We have not seen there be one app or product that all venues are using either in New York City or across the country," Russ D'Souza said.

D'Souza, the co-founder of SeatGeek, a mobile ticket platform, says venues are constantly changing their policies based on CDC and state guidelines.

At Madison Square Garden, for example, they're using the Excelsior Pass, New York State's own version of a health passport.

Some airlines are using the Common Pass while some venues will just accept your vaccine card or a recent negative COVID-19 test.

"All these venues want to do whatever they can to ensure that their fans have a great experience when they come back to probably what will be their first event in over a year," D'Souza said. "To see something live again and the energy and adrenaline that comes from the performer and audience when it comes together, it creates magic. It's really cool."

TRENDING: Former 'Bachelor' Colton Underwood comes out as gay on 'GMA'
EMBED More News Videos

Former 'Bachelor' Colton Underwood speaks his truth and comes out as gay on "Good Morning America."



national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE




New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
How to get the vaccine in NYC, Tri-State area
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york citylive musicmedicalreopen nyccoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinehospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthconcerthospitalnyc news
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
COVID Updates: Moderna to seek full FDA vaccine approval
Vaccination sites in the Tri-State area adjust to J&J pause
MTA's Family Liaison Program helps families of COVID victims
Dry cleaner fears financial struggle may shut down business
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman gunned down on NYC street, boyfriend hits suspect with car
MS-13 eyed after woman's body found in trunk during traffic stop
NY to ease restrictions on horse & auto racing events, restaurants
Minnesota cop will be charged in shooting of Daunte Wright
Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff dies in prison at 82
Former 'Bachelor' Colton Underwood comes out as gay
J&J vaccine to remain in limbo while officials seek evidence
Show More
Manhunt after cop shot and woman killed for truck ends with arrest
Northwell opening trauma center for workers impacted by COVID
COVID Updates: Moderna to seek full FDA vaccine approval
Biden to pull troops from Afghanistan, end longest US war
NJ city breaks ground on restoration of historic Negro League stadium
More TOP STORIES News