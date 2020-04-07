coronavirus long island

Coronavirus News: Husband surprises ICU nurse with drive-by surprise to after work

FARMINGDALE, Long Island (WABC) -- The husband of an ICU nurse on Long Island wanted to do something special to put a smile on his wife's face.

Dawn Treanor, 51, is a nurse at Winthrop Hospital. She has been working nonstop since the coronavirus pandemic took off.

Many nights, Treanor's husband says she comes home in tears after a brutal shift.

But that was not the case on Monday night. She was greeted with loved ones, friends, honking, posters and shouts of love.

Her husband Barry saw similar drive-by scenes on social media and wanted to do something big for his wife. Only a few calls later, dozens and dozens of friends lined up to surprise Dawn and light up her block as she came home from work.

"We love her and respect her and just want her to come home safe every day," Barry said.

Her friends said she is selfless and amazing and they jsut wanted to support her.

All of Dawn's patients are intubated and the death toll has been brutal. But the dedicated nurse, who has been taking care of others for 25 years, said Monday was actually a better day.

One patient was able to start breathing again without a ventilator. And then she came home to the best medicine of all.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



Where are the testing centers

See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus



Coronavirus news and live updates in New York
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey

Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates



How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?

Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know

Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnassau countyfarmingdalecoronavirus suffolk countycoronaviruscoronavirus nassau countycoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus long islandcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthlong islandhealth carenursescommunity
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS LONG ISLAND
29,000 cases of coronavirus on Long Island with 580 deaths
Realtors relying on virtual tours to sell houses in NY, NJ
NY doctor reveals pet safety measures during COVID-19
Social distancing to be enforced in Nassau County epicenter
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
USNS Comfort to start treating COVID-19 patients from NY, NJ
4,700 deaths, Cuomo says possible flattening of curve
NYPD officer back on duty after coronavirus recovery
Mitigation efforts showing signs of slowing virus spread: Trump
Some states more successful than others at staying home, data shows
Woman attacked with unknown chemical substance in Brooklyn
NYPD announces death of another officer as more members call out sick
Show More
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson moved to intensive care
Lin-Manuel Miranda thanks medical workers at NYC hospital
AccuWeather: Another mild day before evening showers
Payroll protection program gives hope to small businesses
NYC faces difficult options as death toll rises
More TOP STORIES News