Coronavirus News: Husband surprises ICU nurse with drive-by surprise to after work

FARMINGDALE, Long Island (WABC) -- The husband of an ICU nurse on Long Island wanted to do something special to put a smile on his wife's face.Dawn Treanor, 51, is a nurse at Winthrop Hospital. She has been working nonstop since the coronavirus pandemic took off.Many nights, Treanor's husband says she comes home in tears after a brutal shift.But that was not the case on Monday night. She was greeted with loved ones, friends, honking, posters and shouts of love.Her husband Barry saw similar drive-by scenes on social media and wanted to do something big for his wife. Only a few calls later, dozens and dozens of friends lined up to surprise Dawn and light up her block as she came home from work."We love her and respect her and just want her to come home safe every day," Barry said.Her friends said she is selfless and amazing and they jsut wanted to support her.All of Dawn's patients are intubated and the death toll has been brutal. But the dedicated nurse, who has been taking care of others for 25 years, said Monday was actually a better day.One patient was able to start breathing again without a ventilator. And then she came home to the best medicine of all.