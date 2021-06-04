coronavirus new jersey

Indoor gathering limits now lifted in New Jersey, events can be held at 100% capacity


NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- In New Jersey, things are getting back to normal quicker than some may have expected with a big milestone Friday.

Indoor gathering limits are now lifted.

That means weddings, funerals, and concerts are all back at 100% capacity with no social distancing requirement or proof of vaccination needed.

At MetLife Stadium, Monster Jam is the first event to announce its coming back at 100% with no COVID restrictions.

That's set for July 17, with another show in August at the Prudential Center in Newark.

The Meadowlands mass vaccination site is administering the last of its first doses Friday.

It's going to close by the end of this month. In fact, all of the state's mass vaccination sites are closing this summer.
But Governor Phil Murphy says there are still about 1800 other places to get the shot across the Garden State.

"For the past five months, these sites have been the backbone of our overall vaccination effort as we built out and into every community across the state," Murphy said. "Combined, these sites have delivered nearly two million doses and fully vaccinated more than 954,000 individuals."

Murphy continues to urge everyone to get vaccinated.

