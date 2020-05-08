coronavirus long island

Coronavirus News: Island Harvest Food Bank feeding thousands of LI families Friday

MASSAPEQUA, Long Island (WABC) -- A drive-thru food bank on Long Island Friday is feeding thousands of families in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

Island Harvest Food Bank is hosting the event, located at Westfield Sunrise at One Sunrise Mall in Massapequa, handing out New York State agricultural products to help people in need of food assistance.

The distribution includes all New York produced dairy products, fruits and vegetables, and meat.

It is made possible through funding under Governor Andrew Cuomo's Nourish New York initiative, which provides $25 million for food banks across the state to procure products produced in New York.

Through Nourish New York, Island Harvest Food Bank will be able to supply enough food to accommodate approximately 3,000 families.

Participants include the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Commissioner Richard Ball, Nassau County Executive Laura Curran, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone, Island Harvest Food Bank Board Chair Douglas Nadjari and President and CEO Randi Shubin Dresner, Chobani President Peter McGuinness, and Long Island Farm Bureau Administrative Director Robert Carpenter.

Subsequent distributions of New York produced food will be held at sites across Long Island at locations and dates to be determined.

For more information, visit IslandHarvest.org.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnassau countysuffolk countymassapequacoronavirus suffolk countycoronaviruscoronavirus nassau countycoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus long islandcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkfood bankcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthlong islandhealth care
CORONAVIRUS LONG ISLAND
From CNN Newsource affiliates
