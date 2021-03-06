coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus Update New York City: Javits Center vaccine facility now open 24/7 thanks to J&J doses

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The Javits Center has begun accepting appointments around the clock in an effort to get more New Yorkers vaccinated.

The state-run vaccination facility went into 24-hour mode just after midnight Saturday morning.

Made possible by the Johnson & Johnson vaccine approved last Saturday, doses began to arrive in New York during the week.

The vaccine is one-shot only, making it easier to rapidly get people vaccinated.

Many were fortunate to snag an appointment Saturday morning.

The number of New Yorkers vaccinated is now over 3 million.

Also, there was promising news from the mayor as he's set to make an announcement about high schools - and when they could return to in-person learning - sometime next week.

The news comes as positivity rates in the area continue to slowly decline.

Middle schools returned last week.

The mayor says the goal is to have all students back for in-person learning, full-day instruction, five days a week for the start of the next school year in September.

