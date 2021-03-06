Coronavirus Update New York City: Javits Center vaccine facility now open 24/7 thanks to J&J doses

The state-run vaccination facility went into 24-hour mode just after midnight Saturday morning.
Made possible by the Johnson & Johnson vaccine approved last Saturday, doses began to arrive in New York during the week.
The vaccine is one-shot only, making it easier to rapidly get people vaccinated.
Many were fortunate to snag an appointment Saturday morning.
The number of New Yorkers vaccinated is now over 3 million.
Also, there was promising news from the mayor as he's set to make an announcement about high schools - and when they could return to in-person learning - sometime next week.
The news comes as positivity rates in the area continue to slowly decline.
Middle schools returned last week.
The mayor says the goal is to have all students back for in-person learning, full-day instruction, five days a week for the start of the next school year in September.
ALSO READ | NYPD bodycam shows domestic violence suspect ambushing officers in Queens
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question