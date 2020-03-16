Coronavirus

NJ Coronavirus: Jersey City closing bars, gyms, nail salons, barbershops and more

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Mayor Steven Fulop has announced Jersey City will be shutting down the following establishments beginning at noon on Monday: bars and nightclubs that do not serve food, movie theaters, performance centers, gyms, fitness centers, state-licensed cosmetology establishments, barber shops, day care centers, nail salons and non-urgent medical offices including, dental offices, physical therapy clinics and chiropractor offices.

Fulop said the move comes after the city recorded its fourth positive case of COVID-19 Sunday night.

The following restrictions will also apply, Fulop said: All restaurants are prohibited from providing dine-in services but will be allowed to do to take-out, delivery and drive-thru.

The restrictions do not apply to grocery stores, cafeterias within nursing homes or similar facilities.


More TOP STORIES News