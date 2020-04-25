coronavirus new jersey

Coronavirus News: Jersey City to reopen 5 parks

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Mayor Steven Fulop announced the reopening of five major parks throughout Jersey City that have been closed to help curtail the spread of the coronavirus.

"We closed the parks early on to keep people safe, which helped slow the spread of the virus," Fulop said. "After nearly 2 months of quarantine, there's also a mental and physical health aspect that needs to be considered, and we know we can't ask our residents, who rely on parks for outdoor access, to stay inside indefinitely. We believe now is an appropriate time to responsibly provide residents with that public health outlet in a controlled setting, especially as the weather warms."

On Monday, Enos Jones Park, Berry Lane Park, Audubon Park, Leonard Gordon Park and Pershing Field will reopen with restrictions.

The parks will be open for residents to enjoy all non-contact activities following the health and safety protocols in place.

A face covering must be worn at all times, gloves are recommended.

One Division of Parks and Forestry employee and one Recreation Division employee will be assigned to each park to ensure cleanliness, safe social distancing, and proper park usage with added patrol from the Jersey City Police Department.

Prior to reopening, city crews will deep clean the parks in an abundance of caution.

City officials will reserve the right to limit entry to the park if overcrowding becomes a concern, and will remove park-goers if improper behavior takes place.

No organized sports will be permitted in an effort to maintain health and safety protocols.

Playground equipment, dog runs, basketball hoops, and other active recreation equipment will still remain closed.

Restrooms and any indoor facilities will also remain closed to public access.

Dog walkers are also asked to keep all dogs on leashes and curb all dogs before entering the park.

The Administration is planning a second phase of park openings in mid-May so that more residents have access to recreational space while adhering to the health and safety mandates in place.

