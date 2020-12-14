COVID-19 vaccine

LIST: COVID-19 vaccine side effects from the CDC

The COVID-19 vaccination was developed to keep people safe from the novel coronavirus.

But just like any vaccination, there can be some side effects.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, "side effects may affect your ability to do daily activities, but they should go away in a few days."

Common side effects on the arm where you got the shot include pain and swelling.

You could also experience fever, chills, tiredness and headache.

To reduce pain and discomfort where you got the shot, the CDC recommends that you apply a clean, cool, wet washcloth over the area and use or exercise your arm.

To reduce discomfort from fever, the CDC suggests that you drink plenty of fluids and dress lightly.

In most cases, discomfort from fever or pain is normal. Contact your doctor or healthcare provider if the redness or tenderness where you got the shot increases after 24 hours or if your side effects are worrying you or do not seem to be going away after a few days.

With most COVID-19 vaccines, you will need two shots in order for them to work effectively. The CDC says you should get the second shot even if you have side effects after the first shot, unless a vaccination provider or your doctor tells you not to.

It takes time for your body to build protection after any vaccination. COVID-19 vaccines that require two shots may not protect you until a week or two after your second shot.
