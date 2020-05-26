reopen long island

Reopen Long Island: Businesses prepare for phase one reopening

By
LONG ISLAND (WABC) -- New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gave Long Island the green light to enter phase one of reopening Wednesday.

Construction, agriculture, fishing, hunting, wholesale trade and manufacturing can resume operations.

For retail businesses, phase one means they can do curbside or in-store pickup or drop off.

RELATED: Everything to know about reopening Long Island

"Oh my gosh, I can't wait," said Tara Farrell, the owner of Out of the Blue Unique Accessories in Sayville.

The owner of Hammer & Stain in Sayville, Sandra Bernius, said she has been shipping art kits to buyers, but has been flying through her paint inventory in order to make sure customers have all the desired paints.

"Tomorrow means for us we can reopen this section," she said. "People can kind of come in see something that they like. We'll get the paints for them."

Kate Verbarg, the owner of Sayville Chocolatier, said she has been open the past few weeks, but is hoping that phase one will increase foot traffic on Main Street and people will stop at her store to pick up chocolates. Her father created a wooden sliding door window for the front entrance.

"You can just give us a little knock - tell us what you want," she said.

Hema Sonkiya, the owner of Guru's in Sayville, said she's looking forward to seeing her customers.

"It's good because our customers they are a family," she said. "They are really waiting to see us."

RELATED: The phases of reopening in New York

Dominique Maciejka, who owns Paper Doll Vintage Boutique in Sayville, said she's excited to enter phase one, so she can attempt to make a little more money in order to pay her bills which keep coming.

"We've taken all the precautions - wear masks, wear gloves, sanitize merchandise, steam any of the vintage clothing," she said.

Maciejka, along with many small business owners in Sayville, gathered Tuesday morning to urge the governor to allow more stores to open more quickly.

"We have to turn a profit," said Eileen Tyznar, President of the Greater Sayville Chamber of Commerce. "We have to turn it quickly. We are ready to go. We need to go."

Carol Seitz, the head of the Bayport-Blue Point Chamber of Commerce, said it isn't fair that big retail stores have been open throughout the coronavirus pandemic and small businesses have been forced to close. She called upon the governor to let Main Street businesses open now.

"If we don't do this Governor Cuomo, you're going to lose a lot of businesses in Suffolk County," Seitz said.

The owner of Island Salt and Spa in Sayville is hoping she will be able to reopen under phase two.

Michelle Flecken has purchased plexiglass partitions for the seating area in her spa.

"We can effectively open up and we have every precaution in place," she said.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said he understands the urgency small businesses are feeling.

"We need to do more," Bellone said. "We need to move as quickly as we can, while keeping safety in mind."

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York state
New Jersey
New York City
Long Island

Connecticut
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
REOPENING INFORMATION

What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssuffolk countynassau countyreopen long islandcoronavirus suffolk countycoronaviruscoronavirus nassau countycoronavirus long islandcoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPEN LONG ISLAND
Paw it Forward Pet Pantry in need of donations on Long Island
What reopens on Long Island this week?
Lawmaker, families want probe into NY nursing home directive
LIRR, Metro North increase service with regional reopenings
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
White woman calls police when black birdwatcher asks her to leash dog in Central Park
If a trip is canceled, how do you get an airline refund?
NY deaths drop to lowest level since start of pandemic
What reopens on Long Island this week?
Suspect on the run in CT murders may be driving stolen SUV
Four Minneapolis officers fired after death of black man
Heads up: Your stimulus payment could come in plain envelope
Show More
NJ family celebrates 88-year-old who survived COVID-19
Lawmaker, families want probe into NY nursing home directive
Tips to enjoy summer rentals amid COVID-19 pandemic
Mid-Hudson Region enters Phase 1 reopening Tuesday
Disney World to present plans for theme park's phased reopening
More TOP STORIES News