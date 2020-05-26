Reopen Long Island: Everything you need to know

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran responded to the governor's comments Tuesday, saying she is "very happy to be starting that process."
"I know people are itching to get back to work," Curran said. "I know it's going to take some time. It's going to be a slow process to get back."
So, what does phase one mean for residents in the Long Island region and what are the guidelines?
Phase One business categories include:
- Construction
- Retail (Limited to curbside or in-store pickup or drop off),
- Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing and Hunting,
- Manufacturing
- Wholesale Trade
RELATED | Reopen NY: The metrics and phases to reopening
Mandatory Protocols & Guidelines:
Before reopening, every business must meet specific mandatory requirements. NY State has published "summary guidelines" including both the mandatory and recommended protocols and detailed "final interim guidance" for each business category listed in Phase One. The guidelines for each sector can be found here.
Submit an Affirmation to NY State:
Businesses must confirm that they agree to operate in compliance with the detailed guidance. A link to the affirmation form is located at the end of the detailed guidance and found here.
Prepare a Written "Safety Business Plan":
Every business must have a written plan outlining how it will prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the workplace.
Create your plan using NYS Business Re-Opening Safety Plan Template and CDC Businesses and Workplaces Re-Opening Guidance which includes:
- Wellness Checks for employees and customers
- Disinfection and Cleaning Routines
- Social Distancing
- PPE supply for employees and customers
Reopening Resources & Questions
- Reopening FAQ
- For more info on Governor Cuomo's Re-Opening Plan, visit Forward.ny.gov
- If you're a business located in Nassau County and have a question about reopening not answered on this page, please email them at: econdev@nassaucountyny.gov
Report a Complaint
As businesses are eager to reopen, following NY State and CDC guidelines is imperative to the health and safety of our community and will allow us to continue to the next phase. Residents can report a complaint or concern about a business failing to comply with the new safety guidelines by emailing econdev@nassaucountyny.gov.
NEW Small Business Loan Program - NY Forward: "Boost Nassau"
- NY Forward "Boost Nassau" loan fund is a new business recovery loan program aimed at supporting Nassau County's small businesses, Minority/Women-owned Business Enterprises (MWBE) and nonprofits struggling during the COVID-19 outbreak. Note, the loan program is available to businesses impacted by COVID-19 that haven't accessed federally-backed programs like PPP. The new "Boost Nassau" program ensures that $10 million will be available for businesses located in Nassau County from the NY Forward Loan Fund.
- Further details on the program, eligibility and how to apply will be available after May 26th at www.boostnassau.net, in the meantime more information is available here
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York state
New Jersey
New York City
Long Island
Connecticut
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
REOPENING INFORMATION
What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address