reopen long island

Reopen Long Island: Long Island enters Phase 1 of reopening, but not everything open

LONG ISLAND (WABC) -- Long Island moved into Phase 1 of reopening from the coronavirus pandemic Wednesday, which includes manufacturing, construction, agriculture, wholesale trade, and retail stores (for curbside pick-up only).

And while retail stores in downtown Huntington were allowed to open, many of them were still closed. Main streets like downtown Huntington survive on foot traffic and people being able to come into the stores to shop, which they can't do under phase one.

In-store shopping is not permitted until phase two.

RELATED: Everything to know about reopening Long Island

Karen McAvoy, the owner of clothing and home goods store Madison's Niche in Huntington, said she has mixed feelings about reopening Wednesday.

"It's a good day because there's light at the end of the tunnel, but at the same time, it's not enough. We need to be open," she said. "Small businesses can't survive anymore being shut down for as long as we've been shut down. It's been well over two months."

The owner of Little Switzerland Toys in Huntington said she desperately needs to make up for all the lost revenue.

"I hope our customers will support us," Lily Bergh said.

Julie Wernersbach, the general manager of Book Revue in Huntington, said she understands the phased re-opening of businesses.

"We do miss our customers a lot," she said. "We really miss the big bustling feeling of the book store, but you know we all have to be safe. We can't rush this."

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said he understands the urgency small businesses are feeling.

"We need to do more," Bellone said. "We need to move as quickly as we can, while keeping safety in mind."

One industry that resumed full speed ahead Wednesday on Long Island was construction.

Gregory Sforza, with Done Right Remodeling, said he had a few projects that were put on hold when the pandemic struck that he is now resuming.

"I appreciate what the healthcare workers did, first responders," he said. "And now it's our job to take action, get to work, get the economy rolling."

Sforza said he has been able to put 15 employees back to work under phase one.

The reopening also means construction can resume on the new arena at Belmont Park, the future home of the Islanders.

The LIRR also added service to coincide with Phase 1, including 105 additional cars so people can spread out. They're also doing extensive sanitizing.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York state
New Jersey
New York City
Long Island
Connecticut
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died

REOPENING INFORMATION
What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut

RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssuffolk countynassau countyreopen long islandcoronavirus suffolk countycoronaviruscoronavirus nassau countycoronavirus long islandcoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPEN LONG ISLAND
What reopens on Long Island this week?
Nassau Coliseum to launch drive-in movie weekends this summer
Paw it Forward Pet Pantry in need of donations on Long Island
Long Island businesses prepare for phase one reopening
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Historic SpaceX launch postponed because of stormy weather
Police: Driver high on drugs fatally hits 4-year-old on LI
Disney World proposes reopening dates
AIDS activist, playwright Larry Kramer dies
NYC investigates dispute between white woman, black birdwatcher
Times Square billboards to momentarily go dark Wednesday evening
2nd member of Met Opera orchestra dies of COVID-19
Show More
Cuomo says Trump considering infrastructure proposal
What reopens on Long Island this week?
Uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations, deaths in New Jersey
George Floyd's death draws comparisons to Eric Garner case
Mayor: Cop who put knee on George Floyd's neck should be charged
More TOP STORIES News