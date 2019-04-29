Health & Fitness

Measles scare holds up plane arriving at JFK from Dominican Republic

Sandra Bookman has the details.

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- A measles scare held up the arrival of a plane arriving at JFK Airport from the Dominican Republic.

The Port Authority says the JetBlue flight from Santo Domingo landed Sunday night with reports of an unconfirmed medical condition.

The passenger, who was previously vaccinated, was evaluated by EMS and cleared.

The plane then headed to the gate for normal deplaning.

