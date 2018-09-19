Mold concerns force school in Connecticut to shut down

WESTPORT, Connecticut (WABC) --Mold concerns forced a school in Connecticut to shut down for the rest of the week.
Dozens of students are suffering from runny noses and sore throats because of possible contamination.
Testing is now underway at Coleytown Middle School.
Eyewitness News reporter Marcus Solis talked with parents in Westport and has the story in the video player above.
----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube