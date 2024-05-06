It could be time for a 'subscription intervention' with 7 On Your Side

NEW YORK (WABC) -- There's a good chance you are paying for a subscription you're not using but forgot about.
Whether it's a steaming service, a premium plan for Zoom, or food delivery, those small monthly charges add up to bills and big headaches to cancel.
It may be time for a "subscription intervention."
Nina Pineda has tips on what you should do to save yourself some time, money, and energy with 7 On Your Side.
Among those tips:
1) Beware of "Free Trial" offers
2) Set your calendar to alert you at the trial's end
3) Turn off "auto-renew"
4) Consolidate Subscriptions
