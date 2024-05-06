It could be time for a 'subscription intervention' with 7 On Your Side

NEW YORK (WABC) -- There's a good chance you are paying for a subscription you're not using but forgot about.

Whether it's a steaming service, a premium plan for Zoom, or food delivery, those small monthly charges add up to bills and big headaches to cancel.

It may be time for a "subscription intervention."

Nina Pineda has tips on what you should do to save yourself some time, money, and energy with 7 On Your Side.

Among those tips:

1) Beware of "Free Trial" offers

2) Set your calendar to alert you at the trial's end

3) Turn off "auto-renew"

4) Consolidate Subscriptions

----------

SHARE YOUR STORY

Do you have an issue with a company that you haven't been able to resolve? If so, 7 On Your Side wants to help you!

Fill out the form below or email your questions, issues, or story ideas by filling out the form below or by emailing 7OnYourSideNina@abc.com. All emails MUST INCLUDE YOUR NAME AND CELLPHONE NUMBER. Without a phone number, 7 On Your Side will not be able to respond.