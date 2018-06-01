More than 60 beaches on Long Island have issued an advisory against bathing due to heavy rainfall potentially increasing bacteria levels.The Suffolk County Department of Health recommends that bathing and other water contact be suspended in affected areas.The advisory is set to be lifted on Sunday morning, unless further testing shows more bacteria.B1 Amityville Village BeachB3 Tanner Park Beach BabylonB4 Venetian Shores Beach BabylonBR11A Sound Beach POA West BrookhavenBR12 Tides Beach BrookhavenBR13 Beech Road Beach (NSBA) BrookhavenBR14 Broadway Beach (NSBA) BrookhavenBR15 Friendship Drive Beach (NSBA) BrookhavenBR16 Shoreham Village Beach BrookhavenBR17 Shoreham Beach BrookhavenBR24 Corey Beach BrookhavenBR26 Shirley Beach BrookhavenBR36 Stony Brook Beach BrookhavenBR50 Shoreham Shore Club Beach BrookhavenBR54 Miller Place Park Beach BrookhavenBR75 Scotts Beach BrookhavenBR76 Woodhull Landing POA Beach BrookhavenBR77 Bayberry Cove Beach BrookhavenBR78 Bayview Beach BrookhavenBR79 Grantland Beach BrookhavenBR80 Indian Field Beach BrookhavenBR81 Little Bay Beach BrookhavenBR86 Soundview Beach Association Beach BrookhavenBR88 Terraces on the Sound BrookhavenEH1 Havens Beach East HamptonH1 Eagle Dock Community Beach HuntingtonH2 Cold Spring Harbor Beach Club Beach HuntingtonH3 West Neck Beach HuntingtonH4 Lloyd Neck Bath Club Beach HuntingtonH5 Lloyd Harbor Village Park Beach HuntingtonH6 Gold Star Battalion Park Beach HuntingtonH8 Head of the Bay Club Beach HuntingtonH9 Nathan Hale Beach Club Beach HuntingtonH10 Baycrest Association Beach HuntingtonH11 Bay Hills Beach Association HuntingtonH12 Crescent Beach HuntingtonH13 Knollwood Beach Association Beach HuntingtonH14 Fleets Cove Beach HuntingtonH15 Centerport Beach HuntingtonH16 Huntington Beach Community Association Beach HuntingtonH18 Centerport Yacht Club Beach HuntingtonH20 Steers Beach HuntingtonH21 Asharoken Beach HuntingtonH23 Hobart Beach HuntingtonH23A Hobart Beach HuntingtonH24 Crab Meadow Beach HuntingtonH25 Wincoma Association Beach HuntingtonH28 Valley Grove Beach HuntingtonH29 Prices Bend Beach HuntingtonI1 West Islip Beach IslipI2 Benjamins Beach IslipI3 Islip Beach IslipI4 East Islip Beach IslipI7 West Oaks Recreation Club Beach IslipI8 Brightwaters Village Beach IslipI10 Bayport Beach IslipI11 Sayville Marina Park Beach IslipI27 Bayberry Beach & Tennis Club Beach IslipSM1 Callahans Beach SmithtownSM4 Short Beach SmithtownSM5 Nissequogue Point Beach SmithtownSM6 Long Beach SmithtownSM8 Schubert Beach Smithtown----------