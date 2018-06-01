SUFFOLK COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) --More than 60 beaches on Long Island have issued an advisory against bathing due to heavy rainfall potentially increasing bacteria levels.
The Suffolk County Department of Health recommends that bathing and other water contact be suspended in affected areas.
The advisory is set to be lifted on Sunday morning, unless further testing shows more bacteria.
LIST OF BEACHES:
B1 Amityville Village Beach
B3 Tanner Park Beach Babylon
B4 Venetian Shores Beach Babylon
BR11A Sound Beach POA West Brookhaven
BR12 Tides Beach Brookhaven
BR13 Beech Road Beach (NSBA) Brookhaven
BR14 Broadway Beach (NSBA) Brookhaven
BR15 Friendship Drive Beach (NSBA) Brookhaven
BR16 Shoreham Village Beach Brookhaven
BR17 Shoreham Beach Brookhaven
BR24 Corey Beach Brookhaven
BR26 Shirley Beach Brookhaven
BR36 Stony Brook Beach Brookhaven
BR50 Shoreham Shore Club Beach Brookhaven
BR54 Miller Place Park Beach Brookhaven
BR75 Scotts Beach Brookhaven
BR76 Woodhull Landing POA Beach Brookhaven
BR77 Bayberry Cove Beach Brookhaven
BR78 Bayview Beach Brookhaven
BR79 Grantland Beach Brookhaven
BR80 Indian Field Beach Brookhaven
BR81 Little Bay Beach Brookhaven
BR86 Soundview Beach Association Beach Brookhaven
BR88 Terraces on the Sound Brookhaven
EH1 Havens Beach East Hampton
H1 Eagle Dock Community Beach Huntington
H2 Cold Spring Harbor Beach Club Beach Huntington
H3 West Neck Beach Huntington
H4 Lloyd Neck Bath Club Beach Huntington
H5 Lloyd Harbor Village Park Beach Huntington
H6 Gold Star Battalion Park Beach Huntington
H8 Head of the Bay Club Beach Huntington
H9 Nathan Hale Beach Club Beach Huntington
H10 Baycrest Association Beach Huntington
H11 Bay Hills Beach Association Huntington
H12 Crescent Beach Huntington
H13 Knollwood Beach Association Beach Huntington
H14 Fleets Cove Beach Huntington
H15 Centerport Beach Huntington
H16 Huntington Beach Community Association Beach Huntington
H18 Centerport Yacht Club Beach Huntington
H20 Steers Beach Huntington
H21 Asharoken Beach Huntington
H23 Hobart Beach Huntington
H23A Hobart Beach Huntington
H24 Crab Meadow Beach Huntington
H25 Wincoma Association Beach Huntington
H28 Valley Grove Beach Huntington
H29 Prices Bend Beach Huntington
I1 West Islip Beach Islip
I2 Benjamins Beach Islip
I3 Islip Beach Islip
I4 East Islip Beach Islip
I7 West Oaks Recreation Club Beach Islip
I8 Brightwaters Village Beach Islip
I10 Bayport Beach Islip
I11 Sayville Marina Park Beach Islip
I27 Bayberry Beach & Tennis Club Beach Islip
SM1 Callahans Beach Smithtown
SM4 Short Beach Smithtown
SM5 Nissequogue Point Beach Smithtown
SM6 Long Beach Smithtown
SM8 Schubert Beach Smithtown
