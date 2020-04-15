coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: More than 900 NYC public hospital employees have tested positive for COVID-19

By Eyewitness News

A sign acknowledging the work of doctors and nurses is posted on a traffic control box outside Brooklyn Hospital Center. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- More than 900 people who work in New York City public hospitals have tested positive for coronavirus, according to data released Wednesday by the NYC Health and Hospitals Corporation.

The numbers are the first to reveal how the virus is affecting doctors, nurses and technicians in the city's 11 public hospitals, including Elmhurst in Queens, that have been among the nation's busiest hospitals since the pandemic began.

924 staff members have tested positive. On Tuesday 3,000 staff members had called out sick, which is about 8% of the stretched-thin workforce.

"Our brave essential health care workers continue to go above and beyond to keep New Yorkers safe at our hospitals, clinics, and nursing homes," the Health and Hospitals Corp. said in a statement. "Every day and night they come to work and dedicate themselves to their patient's care, treatment, and support. These are understandably frightening times, and we are all pulling together so that we can save more New Yorkers."

H+H has not revealed how many staff members may have died of COVID-19, though the nurse's union has said at least five public hospital nurses have died.

coronavirus new york city
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
