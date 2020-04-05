coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Mount Sinai Hospital requests donations to help battle COVID-19

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- One New York City hospital is asking for donations to help with equipment shortages amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Mount Sinai posted a link on the hospital's website that allows donors to select gift amounts and medical equipment they'd like to donate.

The hospital requested several items that range from ventilators and anti-body tests to an Uber car ride home for a nurse.

The hospital took action after images surfaced online in recent weeks showing nurses at Mount Sinai wearing garbage bags due to a lack of hospital gowns.

Visit giving.mountsinai.org to support Mount Sinai's response to COVID-19.

