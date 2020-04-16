coronavirus new york

Coronavirus News: MTA asks federal government for $3.9 billion in emergency funding

By Eyewitness News

(Shutterstock)

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The MTA says it will need billions of dollars in federal money if it is going to keep operating after ridership was decimated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials are requesting the next federal aid package to include $3.9 billion in emergency funding, as Chairman and CEO Pat Foye said COVID-19 is creating a significant hardship on the agency.

The MTA released a new third-party economic analysis by McKinsey & Company examining the expected impact on the MTA's operating budget, which projects the full impact of the pandemic to reach up to $8.5 billion in 2020.

The analysis examines how ridership will be impacted this year when the system begins to rebound and projects a massive drop in toll and farebox revenue between $4.7 billion and $5.9 billion, a significant decline in dedicated state and local tax revenues between $1.6 billion and $1.8 billion, and a huge growth in costs associated with customer and employee safety of up to $800 million.

"I am requesting that the next federal legislation include an additional $3.9 billion to stem the immediate financial hemorrhaging in the MTA's 2020 operating budget," Foye said. "In a few short weeks, the crisis in New York has dramatically worsened, and we are projecting significant additional losses as a result of the extraordinary economic downturn facing the region and nation."

The MTA secured nearly $4 billion in federal funding through the CARES Act in March, but Foye says the crisis has since worsened dramatically in New York, dwarfing initial estimates and requiring a new and detailed economic analysis.

Ridership has declined 93% on subways, 95% on Metro-North and 97% on the Long Island Rail Road, with bridge and tunnel crossings declining 62%.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



UPDATES
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died

New Jersey
Connecticut
New York City
Long Island



RESOURCES
Where are the testing centers
See how our communities are making a difference

Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus

RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkmedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcoronavirus westchester countycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthmtahospitalhealth carecommutingvirus
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK
Couple stranded in US with kids in Vietnam during pandemic
NY Pause extended until May 15
NYC high school helps feed local health care workers
Mayor warns NYC needs fed help to meet basic needs
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY Pause extended until May 15
Horrific: 68 dead at NJ nursing home
No pools: NYC details budget cuts amid $7.4B loss in tax revenue
Mayor warns NYC needs fed help to meet basic needs
Small business lending program on hold after reaching lending limit
Couple stranded in US with kids in Vietnam during pandemic
5.2 million more seek unemployment aid as US layoffs spread
Show More
5th NYPD detective dies of coronavirus
Mom meets baby after delivering while in coma from COVID-19
Decision on NJ schools likely on Thursday, Murphy says
Famed Brooklyn suit maker shifts focus to PPE during pandemic
258 doctors, nurses transfer from Javits Center to NYC hospitals
More TOP STORIES News