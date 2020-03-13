Coronavirus Update: Nassau County declares state of emergency as cases rise

NASSAU COUNTY (WABC) -- Nassau County declared a state of emergency as the number of coronavirus cases rose 48 with most located in Hempstead.Officials say 34 of the patients are located in the town of Hempstead, 10 in the town of North Hempstead, and 4 in the town of Oyster Bay.Nassau County Executive Laura Curran announced several recreational facilities and other public spaces are closed in Hempstead."Don't be scared, be prepared," the Town of Hempstead Supervisor Donald Clavin said.In Suffolk County, Executive Steve Bellone declared a state of emergency on Thursday.Officials confirmed 16 residents with coronavirus, with 10 of them in mandatory isolation in the hospital.Officials are also asking residents to take an extra step to prevent the spread of germs:--Use hand sanitizer stations available at NICE transit hubs.--Wash your hands with soap and water when available.--Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.--Consider an elbow bump, wave or a smile when greeting people.--Spread out - a cough or sneeze can spread germs far distances so try to not sit directly next to someone when possible.--Cover your mouth when sneezing or coughing.--If you feel sick, stay home.--Call (don't visit) your health care provider if you think you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19. Symptoms include fever, shortness of breath and coughing.----------