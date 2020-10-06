New rules announced in New York's COVID-19 clusters

Rules in the red area:

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a three-tiered system for new rules and restrictions in New York's high-risk cluster zones and surrounding areas.The Cluster Action Initiative applies to all of Brooklyn as well as cluster parts of Queens, Rockland, Orange, Nassau and Binghamton.The rules -- including shutting down some nonessential businesses -- can go into effect as soon as Wednesday but no later than Friday and will be in effect for 14 days when the state will then reevaluate.The rules are broken down by three colors: Red is the cluster center. Orange is the surrounding area -- a ring around the center. Yellow is a ring around the orange ring -- the precautionary area.The clusters are drawn by actual case numbers, not by ZIP code or census tract.-Houses of worship - 25% capacity, 10 people maximum-Mass gatherings prohibited-Nonessential businesses closed-Takeout dining only-Schools closed-Houses of worship - 33% capacity, 25 people maximum-Mass gatherings - 10 people maximum, indoor and outdoor-Businesses - Closing high risk nonessential business such as gyms and personal care-Outdoor dining only with 4 person max per table- Schools: remote learning only-Houses of worship -50% capacity-Mass gatherings - 25 people maximum, indoor and outdoor-Businesses open-Indoor and outdoor dining-Schools - Mandatory weekly testing of students/teachers/staff for in-person classes. Testing will start next week.The teachers' union released a statement approving of the new rules set in place by Gov. Cuomo:"Testing is one of the keys to halting the spread of the virus, and the Governor's plan for additional testing for schools will help us keep our students, educators and school communities safe," said Michael Mulgrew, president of the United Federation of Teachers.Gov. Cuomo also announced that fines for mass gathering violations have increased to $15,000.