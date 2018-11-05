HEALTH & FITNESS

American Academy of Pediatrics says parents should not spank kids

EMBED </>More Videos

AAP updates corporal punishment policy. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on November 5, 2018.

It's been a hot-button parenting issue for decades: to spank or not to spank.

The leading group for pediatricians is now hardening its stance against corporal punishment.

The American Academy of Pediatrics says mounting evidence shows that spanking is ineffective and harmful.

The group is also strengthening its call for a ban.

Research suggests that spanking may cause harm to the child by affecting normal brain development.

The group advises parents to avoid insulting or shaming children.

"The AAP recommends that adults caring for children use healthy forms of discipline, such as positive reinforcement of appropriate behaviors, setting limits, redirecting, and setting future expectations. The AAP recommends that parents do not use spanking, hitting, slapping, threatening, insulting, humiliating, or shaming," the study says.

----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckparentingu.s. & worldfamily
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Exercise your options: Here are the top 4 fitness spots in White Plains
Are lovers of black coffee psychopaths? What the research says
Warning about instant soups like Ramen
Nearly 1,000 human teeth found in walls of building
Mom fights to have son removed from chemo after clean bill of health
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Suspect in brutal LI rape faces victim at arraignment
Uber driver charged after teen dies following car surfing fall
Amber Alert: 13-year-old abducted from outside family's home
Warning about instant soups like Ramen
2018 midterm elections: When do polls open and close
Candidates make final push ahead of Election Day
Menendez, Hugin make final push in senate race in NJ
Construction of 6-mile Texas border wall to begin in February
Show More
AccuWeather Alert: Rainy, windy Election Day in the NY area
Police officers corral escaped pig on the loose in NJ
Newlyweds die in helicopter crash hour after tying the knot
64-year-old man punched in the face in road rage assault
6 people struck or shot at with BB guns on Long Island
More News