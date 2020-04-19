Coronavirus News: New testing locations opening at Rite-Aid

One site in Waldwick, New Jersey has opened and two others will open next week.
You need to meet the criteria from the CDC to get tested, but you do not need a doctor's referral to do so.
You do have to pre-register on the Rite-Aid website.
People must remain in a car the entire time to prevent the possible spread of germs.
Each store says it will be able to test about 200 people a day.
