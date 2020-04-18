Coronavirus News: Newark, New Jersey handling out free face masks to slow COVID-19 spread

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- The City of Newark is handing out free face masks to residents Saturday in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.The mask distribution is taking place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Weequahic High School and other locations throughout the city.Earlier this week, Mayor Ras Baraka implemented the first "Be Still Monday."That initiative will continue for the next month.