Coronavirus News: Newark Police Department member dies of COVID-19 complications

Officials announced the death of Daniel Francis, 51, who was a criminal intelligence analyst in the Major Crimes Division.
Francis was a husband and the father of a college student and a 6-year-old child.
"The Newark Police Division relied greatly upon the professionalism and technical expertise of Daniel "Danny" Francis, who was meticulous in his work ethic in the Criminal Intelligence Unit," Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said. "Chief of Police Darnell Henry and I, along with each member of the Department of Public Safety, stand with Danny's family in mourning his passing."
Daniel Francis began his law enforcement career with the East Orange Police Department, and later joined the staff of the Essex County Prosecutor's Office as an investigator, serving nearly 16 years in various units, including Narcotics, Special Victims and Homicide.
Francis rose to the rank of Lieutenant and retired from the Prosecutor's Office in 2017.
