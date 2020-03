Coronavirus News: New Jersey day cares must close except for children of essential workers

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW JERSEY -- New Jersey day care providers have until Friday to certify they can and will serve only the children of workers deemed essential during the COVID-19 emergency or face closure, Gov. Phil Murphy said Wednesday.Murphy said a lack of child care "cannot be a barrier" for essential workers. Murphy's earlier orders have said that grocery stores, supermarkets, pharmacies, gas stations among others are considered essential. Health care workers are also considered essential, along with law enforcement, fire and emergency personnel.Day care centers that don't serve only essential workers must close by April 1 under the executive order Murphy signed Wednesday.News of the order followed Murphy's daily news conference on the outbreak, which he said Wednesday had led to the deaths of 62 people in the state , up from 44. More than 4,000 have tested positive.For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.----------