coronavirus new jersey

Coronavirus News: NJ nursing homes make up 40 percent of state's death toll

NEW JERSEY -- New Jersey has begun posting data online on the state's nursing homes, which have been hard hit.

All of the state's roughly 400 facilities have at least one positive coronavirus case. There have been about 1,700 deaths at these facilities, or about 40% of the death toll.

The state's largest nursing home, which was at the center of news reports last week after police said 18 bodies were found in a makeshift morgue, is being required by the state to hire consultants in nursing, infectious disease and administration, Health Commissioner Judy Persichili said.

The Andover Subacute Reahab Centers 1 and 2 have had 39 COVID-19-related deaths, according to state Health Department data. That's tied for the highest death toll at a nursing home facility in the state. The other facility is the Veterans Memorial Home in Paramus.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



UPDATES

Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
Connecticut
New York City
Long Island



RESOURCES

Where are the testing centers
See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus

RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News

Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Coronavirus cases by NJ county
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew jerseyhealthnew jerseymedicalcoronavirus new jerseynew jersey newscoronaviruscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19governor phil murphy
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW JERSEY
Athlete from NJ released from hospital after COVID-19 recovery
How to cut your own hair at home during quarantine
NJ sees 'relative stability' in cases, but deaths still on rise
Kids in NJ making a big difference during COVID-19 crisis
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump, Cuomo to meet at White House
Coronavirus testing, health care comes to NYCHA
AccuWeather Alert: Gusty afternoon thunderstorms
Trump says he'll 'temporarily suspend immigration' amid COVID-19
South Korea looking into reports about Kim Jong Un's 'fragile' health
A-Rod, J-Lo exploring Mets purchase, reports say
38 issued summonses in NYC for celebrating 'Weed Day'
Show More
NY daily death toll drops below 500
Teen donates 100 3D printed face shields to White Plains Hospital
New York launches antibody testing for coronavirus
New York nurses union sues 2 hospitals, health department
Dry cleaner making masks for free as 'love letter' to NYC
More TOP STORIES News