Coronavirus News: Newark police officer returns to duty after battle with COVID-19

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A Newark police officer is returning to the front lines after a battle with COVID-19.

Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose announced on Monday that Commander Captain Matthew Ruane will return to active duty after battling coronavirus.

Captain Ruane is the Commander of the Training Division and has been in law enforcement for 22 years, serving 19 years with the Newark Police Division.

Despite Ruane's experience on the job, he says that COVID-19 has been one of his most challenging battles.

"The hardest part of this experience isn't the fever, pain and cough, it was being away from my loved ones and having to be isolated, but it is something you have to do," Ruane said.

Ambrose said that Captain Ruane is an example that there is light at the end of the tunnel and that the department is glad to have him back.

