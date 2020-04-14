Coronavirus News: Newark police officer returns to duty after battle with COVID-19

Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose announced on Monday that Commander Captain Matthew Ruane will return to active duty after battling coronavirus.
Captain Ruane is the Commander of the Training Division and has been in law enforcement for 22 years, serving 19 years with the Newark Police Division.
Despite Ruane's experience on the job, he says that COVID-19 has been one of his most challenging battles.
"The hardest part of this experience isn't the fever, pain and cough, it was being away from my loved ones and having to be isolated, but it is something you have to do," Ruane said.
Ambrose said that Captain Ruane is an example that there is light at the end of the tunnel and that the department is glad to have him back.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
UPDATES
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
Connecticut
New York City
Long Island
RESOURCES
Where are the testing centers
See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Coronavirus cases by NJ county