Coronavirus News: New Jersey prioritize testing for first responders, healthcare workers

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- New Jersey is opening multiple coronavirus testing locations for those on the frontlines.Several sites will only be open to first responders and healthcare workers who have shown symptoms of coronavirus in an effort to cut down on massive lines at testing sites.One of those sites is in Paramus, which begins at 8 a.m. on Saturday.Other drive-up sites include Bergen Community College and PNC Bank Art Center in Holmdel Township.The testing is by appointment-only and patients need a confirmation number from a doctor or medical professional.