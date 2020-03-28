coronavirus new jersey

Coronavirus News: New Jersey prioritize testing for first responders, healthcare workers

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- New Jersey is opening multiple coronavirus testing locations for those on the frontlines.

Several sites will only be open to first responders and healthcare workers who have shown symptoms of coronavirus in an effort to cut down on massive lines at testing sites.

One of those sites is in Paramus, which begins at 8 a.m. on Saturday.

Other drive-up sites include Bergen Community College and PNC Bank Art Center in Holmdel Township.

The testing is by appointment-only and patients need a confirmation number from a doctor or medical professional.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



Frequently Asked Questions

Where are the testing centers
See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus
Where is COVID-19 now? and other resources
Coronavirus news and live updates in New York
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey

Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates

How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?

Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know

Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
New Jersey Department of Health
John Hopkins' coronavirus tracking dashboard
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew jerseyparamusbergen countyhealthnew jerseymedicalcoronavirus testingcoronavirus new jerseynew jersey newscoronaviruscoronavirus testcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19governor phil murphy
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW JERSEY
NJ reports 8,825 COVID-19 cases, 108 deaths
How to file for unemployment insurance amid coronavirus pandemic
Where to find testing centers in NY, NJ, CT
Jersey City opens 2 coronavirus testing sites
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC reports 26,697 COVID-19 cases, 450 deaths
Trump signs $2.2T coronavirus stimulus package after swift votes
MTA worker killed in NYC subway fire, person being questioned
COVID-19 deaths soar over 500 in New York
Stimulus checks calculator: How much to expect under rescue bill
A look inside one NYC digital classroom amid COVID-19
Woman leaves messages of hope outside NYC Hospital
Show More
Mayor de Blasio says city could be shut down into May
FDNY, NYPD feeling the impact of coronavirus on two fronts
Brooklyn companies switch gears to manufacture PPE face masks
NJ reports 8,825 COVID-19 cases, 108 deaths
More than 8,000 COVID-19 cases on Long Island, 57 deaths
More TOP STORIES News