Coronavirus News: New Jersey prioritize testing for first responders, healthcare workers

Several sites will only be open to first responders and healthcare workers who have shown symptoms of coronavirus in an effort to cut down on massive lines at testing sites.
One of those sites is in Paramus, which begins at 8 a.m. on Saturday.
Other drive-up sites include Bergen Community College and PNC Bank Art Center in Holmdel Township.
The testing is by appointment-only and patients need a confirmation number from a doctor or medical professional.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Where are the testing centers
See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus
Where is COVID-19 now? and other resources
Coronavirus news and live updates in New York
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey
Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates
How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know
Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
New Jersey Department of Health
John Hopkins' coronavirus tracking dashboard
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts